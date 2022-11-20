Aubrey Plaza Just Debuted New Blonde Hair on the Red Carpet

While most people dye their hair darker as the weather gets colder, Aubrey Plaza isn't most people. In fact, the actress did the exact opposite of the norm, and debuted a head full of bright blonde hair on the red carpet at the 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.



For the event, Plaza star pulled her new blonde tresses back into an elegant twisted updo with a side part, and juxtaposed her hair's golden shade against a plunging black Mônot gown. The backless dress featured a halter neckline, as well as an ultra-high slit down the front. She accessorized with black peep-toe pumps, a matching clutch, and diamond jewelry — including drop earrings, a stack of bangles, and a cocktail ring on her index finger.



Getty

Plaza matched her fire-engine red lipstick to her manicure and pedicure, and finished off her bombshell look with glowing skin and black eyeliner.

Aubrey has long been a brunette, but with a slew of new projects this year, there's seemingly no time better for a change. She has a starring role in season 2 of HBO Max's hit series The White Lotus, and it was just announced that she'll be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Wandavision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Meanwhile, her new film Emily the Criminal, which will drop on Netflix in December, has already received rave reviews.