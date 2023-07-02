Fashion Clothing Swimwear This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster” The flattering swimsuit is an entire 56 percent off. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 2, 2023 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle As an avid shopper, summer means two things to me: (one) it’s time to add swimsuits to my cart, and (two) it’s Amazon Prime Day season. While the major sale event is right around the corner, you don’t have to wait until July 11 and 12 to score epic markdowns on bathing suit styles. The retailer already released thousands of deals on summer fashion items, and the swimsuit department is no exception. While there’s a massive selection to choose from, I’m snagging Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini for an entire 56 percent off. According to its rave reviews, the Athmile swimsuit checks all my boxes when it comes to my go-to bathing suits; it’s made to be supportive and comfortable, and it definitely doesn’t skimp on style, either. The bikini has a flattering, high-rise waistline and a fully-lined, one-shoulder top. The real star of the suit however, is its statement ruffle detail which adds an elevated, fashion-forward flair. You can snag the best-selling style in classic black or a bright, beach-ready pattern. And, the best part? It’s on sale for just $12 right now. Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $12 Given its best-seller status, the Athmile pick is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers — more than 900 people purchased it in the past week alone, according to the retailer. One reviewer described the bikini as a major “confidence booster,” while another customer called it their “favorite swimsuit” since it’s “so flattering and unique.” A different shopper said the suit’s material is “spectacular” and it reminds them of “high-end brand names,” adding that they’ve received “tons of compliments” while wearing it. 10 Bikinis and One-Piece Swimsuits We Actually Feel Good Wearing, From $36 to $178 Not only does it look great, but the popular style feels great, too. The same reviewer from above went on to say that the “material has some extra stretch,” which makes it “comfortable to wear.” Another person confirmed that the “fit is great” and they “feel supported in the top,” too. And, a third shopper added that the bikini “fits like a glove” thanks to its adjustable straps and removable cups. For your new go-to swimsuit, snag the best-selling Athmile bikini while it’s still on sale for just $12 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35 There Are 5,000+ Summer Maxi Dresses on Sale at Amazon, but I’m Adding These 5 Cute Styles to My Cart Amazon's Most-Loved Bodycare Products Include an $11 Lotion That Even a 99-Year-Old Uses for Smooth Skin