This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”

As an avid shopper, summer means two things to me: (one) it’s time to add swimsuits to my cart, and (two) it’s Amazon Prime Day season. While the major sale event is right around the corner, you don’t have to wait until July 11 and 12 to score epic markdowns on bathing suit styles. The retailer already released thousands of deals on summer fashion items, and the swimsuit department is no exception. While there’s a massive selection to choose from, I’m snagging Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini for an entire 56 percent off.

According to its rave reviews, the Athmile swimsuit checks all my boxes when it comes to my go-to bathing suits; it’s made to be supportive and comfortable, and it definitely doesn’t skimp on style, either. The bikini has a flattering, high-rise waistline and a fully-lined, one-shoulder top. The real star of the suit however, is its statement ruffle detail which adds an elevated, fashion-forward flair. You can snag the best-selling style in classic black or a bright, beach-ready pattern. And, the best part? It’s on sale for just $12 right now.

Amazon

Given its best-seller status, the Athmile pick is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers — more than 900 people purchased it in the past week alone, according to the retailer. One reviewer described the bikini as a major “confidence booster,” while another customer called it their “favorite swimsuit” since it’s “so flattering and unique.” A different shopper said the suit’s material is “spectacular” and it reminds them of “high-end brand names,” adding that they’ve received “tons of compliments” while wearing it.

Not only does it look great, but the popular style feels great, too. The same reviewer from above went on to say that the “material has some extra stretch,” which makes it “comfortable to wear.” Another person confirmed that the “fit is great” and they “feel supported in the top,” too. And, a third shopper added that the bikini “fits like a glove” thanks to its adjustable straps and removable cups.

For your new go-to swimsuit, snag the best-selling Athmile bikini while it’s still on sale for just $12 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.