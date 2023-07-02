This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”

The flattering swimsuit is an entire 56 percent off.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Flattering Swimsuit
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

As an avid shopper, summer means two things to me: (one) it’s time to add swimsuits to my cart, and (two) it’s Amazon Prime Day season. While the major sale event is right around the corner, you don’t have to wait until July 11 and 12 to score epic markdowns on bathing suit styles. The retailer already released thousands of deals on summer fashion items, and the swimsuit department is no exception. While there’s a massive selection to choose from, I’m snagging Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini for an entire 56 percent off. 

According to its rave reviews, the Athmile swimsuit checks all my boxes when it comes to my go-to bathing suits; it’s made to be supportive and comfortable, and it definitely doesn’t skimp on style, either. The bikini has a flattering, high-rise waistline and a fully-lined, one-shoulder top. The real star of the suit however, is its statement ruffle detail which adds an elevated, fashion-forward flair. You can snag the best-selling style in classic black or a bright, beach-ready pattern. And, the best part? It’s on sale for just $12 right now. 

Amazon Prime Day Prime ATHMILE Swimsuit Women

Amazon

Given its best-seller status, the Athmile pick is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers — more than 900 people purchased it in the past week alone, according to the retailer. One reviewer described the bikini as a major “confidence booster,” while another customer called it their “favorite swimsuit” since it’s “so flattering and unique.” A different shopper said the suit’s material is “spectacular” and it reminds them of “high-end brand names,” adding that they’ve received “tons of compliments” while wearing it.  

Not only does it look great, but the popular style feels great, too. The same reviewer from above went on to say that the “material has some extra stretch,” which makes it “comfortable to wear.” Another person confirmed that the “fit is great” and they “feel supported in the top,” too. And, a third shopper added that the bikini “fits like a glove” thanks to its adjustable straps and removable cups. 

For your new go-to swimsuit, snag the best-selling Athmile bikini while it’s still on sale for just $12 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. 

Amazon PD ATHMILE Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Alo Yoga Sale
The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35
Two Women Wearing Maxi Dresses
There Are 5,000+ Summer Maxi Dresses on Sale at Amazon, but I’m Adding These 5 Cute Styles to My Cart
Amazon Bodycare
Amazon's Most-Loved Bodycare Products Include an $11 Lotion That Even a 99-Year-Old Uses for Smooth Skin
Related Articles
Celeb-Worn Comfortable New Balance Sneakers
Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50
Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale Includes 10 Deals on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits for Up to 69% Off
Amazon Popular 2-Piece Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is Flying Off Shelves With Over 10,000 Purchases in the Last Month
Affordable Amazon Handbags
Oprah, Megan Fox, and a Slew of Supermodels Wear This Affordable Bag Brand — and It’s Even Cheaper Right Now
Nurse approved sneakers
6 Comfy, Nurse-Approved Sneakers From Adidas, Asics, and More Are on Sale for Up to 55% Off at Amazon
Editor Picks Prime Day
I've Been an Amazon Shopping Editor for 4 Years, and I’m Buying These 5 Under-$65 Early Prime Day Deals
Swim Suit Round Up
Amazon Is Overflowing With Swimsuit Deals Up to 66% Off, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Keep Wearing the White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $74 at Amazon
Best Leggings on Amazon of 2023
The 17 Best Leggings on Amazon for Workouts, Lounging and Beyond
Restocking My Closet With This Crop Tank
I'm Replacing My Old, Stretched-Out Summer Tanks With This Flattering $17 Style From Amazon
Style Hack Nipple Covers
The Nipple Covers That Shoppers Say Stay Put in 90-Degree Heat Are on Sale for $1 a Pair at Amazon
Beach Vacay Comfy T-Shirt Dress From Amazon
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Dress for Summer Beach Trips
BLENCOT Tank Top
One Delicate Detail on This Comfy and Flattering Summer Blouse Makes It "Stand Out," Shoppers Say
Woman in t-shirt summer dress
Amazon Shoppers Call This Flattering, Comfortable Summer Dress With 24,700+ Perfect Ratings a "Must-Have"
Breathable Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer
Amazon Has a Slew of Under-$40, Breathable Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer