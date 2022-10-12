My Favorite Amazon Blouse Has 2 Flattering Details That 20,700+ People Are Obsessed With, Too — and It’s on Sale

Grab it for just $24.

By Jamie Allison Sanders
October 12, 2022

Off-the-shoulder, cold shoulder, one-shoulder… whatever you want to call it, I’m a sucker for a silhouette that shows off my shoulders. I’d have to go through my entire closet to do an accurate count, but I’d estimate I own at least 30 tops and dresses that fit that description. But is that enough? The answer would be a resounding no. One of my absolute favorite pieces was actually an impulse purchase from Amazon (no surprise there), and I’ll be repurchasing it while it’s on sale.

The Asvivid Off-the-Shoulder Printed Blouse may seem like any other blouse at first glance, but it’s actually really well made. First of all, it’s available in over 30 — yes, 30! — colors and prints, so it quite literally goes with everything. I particularly love the white with black polka dots, especially with a flared black mini skirt and heels. But the additional 32 colors, from black floral and burgundy stripes to a solid royal blue, are perfect for transitional fall looks. I’m already envisioning styling them with a heavy-weight leather jacket, mini skirt, and statement boots. 

I also love the fit and details. Yes, the off-the-shoulder silhouette is what initially sold me, but what made me fall even more deeply in love is the tie detail on the front. I like to loosely knot it with my aforementioned mini skirt, or with a pair of black leggings. And, never known to shy away from a flair for the dramatic, of course I love the three-quarter bell sleeves.

Not to mention the blouse has no less than 20,763 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers simply “love, love, love” it, raving that it’s “flowy and very light,” and that the elastic around the shoulders is snug, so there’s “no slipping up or falling down.” Some reviewers also included helpful hacks, like wearing it with the tie in the back instead of the front, or looping the tie through belt loops to help it stay in place. Customers mention that the material is both “breathable” and “thick,” making it perfect for early fall days.

With fall temperatures rolling in, I’m definitely ready to update my wardrobe, and grabbing a few more prints of Asvivid's blouse is at the top of my list — especially now, since it’s marked down to just $24.

