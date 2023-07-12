This Universally Flattering Amazon Blouse Is a Timeless Summer Staple, and It's on Sale for $22

One might expect that I would’ve defined one designated style by this point in my fashion career, but an immediate glance at my closet exposes quite the opposite. An unorganized smattering of plunging summer dresses, pleather biker pants, and comically enormous puff sleeves attend to the vibe of chaotic inconsistency, though I pride my wardrobe in being unpredictable and versatile. And while a pull on one hanger may look vastly different from the next, I actually rely on the basics in between to tie it all together. A timeless button-down, for example, simultaneously neutralizes my trendy silk skirts and spiffies up a pair of faded three-year-old jeans — and Amazon shoppers have determined a front-runner in its category that’s up to 38 percent off for Prime Day.

Now just $22, Astylish’s button-down blouse is an Amazon bestseller with more than 5,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who declare the “flattering basic” is “the most wearable piece of clothing” they own. Available in nearly 40 colors and patterns, its lightweight, linen-like fabric is mildly sheer depending on which shade you select, reviewers say. The loose and oversized fit is designed to skim across your body, making it ideal to wear during the hot summer months, though some suggest it’s “great for layering” atop sleeveless tanks and fitted tees in chillier weather, too.

Amazon

From the front, a classic collar and button closure stay true to the blouse’s standard silhouette, while in the back, a horizontal seam and minimal smocking add just enough interest for an elevated feel. The staple is synonymous with the quiet luxury style popularized by Sofia Richie, but make no mistake: Unlike trends that come and go, this is one you’ll wear for years to come. Tuck it into baggy jeans and ballet flats just like the ‘It’ girl or pair it with tailored trousers for a chic office look. For a totally different feel, you can even throw it over a swimsuit as a beach coverup or size up (among small to XX-large options) to wear it as a thigh-grazing shirtdress with tall boots for a night on the town.

Amazon

“It's truly a flattering piece,” said one five-star reviewer who says it’s “worth the buy.” “It's very beautiful, functional, and a refreshing piece to wear in the warm/hot summer months.” Another shopper called it “the best basic you can have, especially with summer just around the corner. It’s light and not too hot, but it still covers everything.” And a final customer declared the blouse “gorgeous,” adding that “the subtle sheen is lovely,” which makes “it look like a very expensive shirt.”

Regardless of your own designated style, this is one Prime Day fashion deal you don’t want to miss. Shop Astylish’s basic button-down starting at $22 for a limited time on Amazon.