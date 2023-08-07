Shoppers Report Faded Forehead Lines, Laugh Lines, and Crow’s Feet With This $24 Amazon Serum

Fact: Botox in a bottle does not exist. That said, certain peptides, known as neuropeptides, have been found to deliver those ‘tox-like effects — faded lines, smoother skin — by virtue of their ability to inhibit the muscle movements responsible for wrinkles. You can find neuropeptides in serums and moisturizers — one of which is just $18 at Amazon.

“Nature’s Botox,” as the brand dubs it, the Asterwood Triple Repair Matrixyl 3000 Face Serum has over 5,000 five-star ratings and glowing reviews from incredulous shoppers. The potent anti-aging serum is made with collagen-enhancing and line-fading ingredients at the forefront. It’s fragrance- and oil- free, and designed for all skin types, per the brand. In addition to hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, the formula contains argireline — a lesser-known anti-aging powerhouse that fades lines by reducing muscle contractions beneath the skin, similar to an injectable neuromodulator like Botox Cosmetic.

Argireline is a peptide, or a protein and building block for the skin. Per one journal article from Scientific Reports, argireline “inhibits the release of acetylcholine and reduces repetitive contraction of the intrinsic muscles of facial expression,” which, in turn, reduces “facial lines or expression wrinkles.”

Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid, the hydrating superhero of the skincare world, plumps fine lines almost instantly. As dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack, MD previously told InStyle, "Hyaluronic acid found in moisturizers and serums can help to reduce wrinkles and fine lines by creating a barrier that retains water in the skin." Finally, vitamin C completes the anti-aging triad. Beloved by dermatologists, the ingredient offers skin-brightening, hyperpigmentation-fading power. It’s also an antioxidant and thus can protect skin from skin-damaging free radicals in the environment and maintain a youthful complexion.

While the Asterwood Triple Repair Matrixyl 3000 Face Serum may come with lofty line-fighting claims, shoppers say it works as promised. According to one reviewer, the serum helped their horizontal forehead lines appear significantly less noticeable. “Despite my skepticism, I’ve really seen a difference,” they wrote. “The argireline does its job in [preventing] muscle movement.” Another, a 44-year-old reviewer, noted a “remarkable” difference in 10 days, citing a reduction in pigmentation and “an even glow” that garnered compliments from friends. “The wrinkles around my eyes, especially my crow’s feet, had considerably reduced,” they said. Plus, one 51-year-old shopper said they’ve stopped wearing foundation thanks to the serum, while another shopper wrote it’s done “wonders” for the lines on their upper lip. Finally, one shopper even deemed the serum “Botox in a bottle” — perhaps disproving my opening statement.

For a line-fighting, wrinkle-reducing serum that might just be the best solution to a cosmetic injectable, shop the peptide-packed Asterwood Triple Repair Matrixyl 3000 Face Serum at Amazon for $24.

