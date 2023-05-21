Shoppers Found the "Most Comfortable" Shapewear, and It’s a $40 Bodysuit From Spanx’s Sister Brand

Sure, shapewear is designed to compress, conceal, and smooth, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice comfort to achieve a flattering silhouette. Adding shapewear like bodysuits to your undergarment drawer is an easy way to get a little confidence boost while wearing clothes like summer dresses that hug rather than hide. And now, you can find affordable options at Target from the sister brand of the OG in the shapewear space — Spanx.

Assets by Spanx offers a number of shapewear finds for all sizes at a more budget-friendly price, including InStyle’s pick for Best Budget Plus-Size Shapewear of 2023. The brand’s All-in-One Body Slimmer, which featured a spot on our list (and was even the most clicked product by readers), provides all-over comfortable compression for your tummy, thighs, hips, back, and butt, and it’s just $40.

Target

Shop now: $40; target.com

One of the most notable features of the Assets by Spanx bodysuit is its low scoop neck design that drops just below the bust so you can wear it with your favorite bra for additional support. Further down on the shapewear piece, its rear is designed to perfectly hug, enhance, and lift your butt for an enviable bubble shape.

The pull-on bodysuit is made of a nylon, spandex, and cotton blend that doesn’t cling or dig into your skin, causing discomfort or bulges, but instead, it moves with you without being overly constricting. It has a seamless design that lays flat and covers up to the mid-back and down to the mid-thigh, so you can wear it discreetly even under the most fitted dress or jeans and a tank top. The body suit also has a double gusset feature (aka a helpful opening with plenty of stretch) that makes it even more breathable — and provides easy access for bathroom trips. Thin, adjustable straps also help you to get your desired fit, so the open bust falls in the right spot.

Target

Shop now: $40; target.com

The Assets by Spanx All-in-One Body Slimmer is available in four colors — black, light beige, cafe au lait, and chestnut brown — along with seven sizes from small to 3X, and offers its maximum amount of shaping, aka “a whole lot” of coverage, according to the brand.

Per shoppers, the bodysuit’s benefits are immediately apparent. One person said it’s their “favorite” item and the “most comfortable piece of shapewear” they’ve ever owned. They also highlighted its affordable price compared to other shapewear lines, adding that it’s “easily one of [their] best purchases of the year.” Another reviewer shared specific benefits of wearing the shapewear, saying that it “hugged [their] body in all the right places and even lifted the booty.” They added that it gave them a “smoothened out” look, too. A separate shopper also said that, thanks to the “very comfortable” All-in-One Body Slimmer, they “feel more confident” wearing clothes that “are a little tighter.”

Don’t shy away from wearing the fitted pieces in your wardrobe you’ve been holding off on enjoying, and grab the Assets by Spanx All-in-One Body Slimmer in four colors for just $40.

Target

Shop now: $40; target.com

Target

Shop now: $40; target.com