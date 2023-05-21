Shoppers Found the "Most Comfortable" Shapewear, and It’s a $40 Bodysuit From Spanx’s Sister Brand

People “feel more confident” while wearing it.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Woman Wearing Black Shapewear from Target
Photo:

Target / InStyle

Sure, shapewear is designed to compress, conceal, and smooth, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice comfort to achieve a flattering silhouette. Adding shapewear like bodysuits to your undergarment drawer is an easy way to get a little confidence boost while wearing clothes like summer dresses that hug rather than hide. And now, you can find affordable options at Target from the sister brand of the OG in the shapewear space — Spanx.

Assets by Spanx offers a number of shapewear finds for all sizes at a more budget-friendly price, including InStyle’s pick for Best Budget Plus-Size Shapewear of 2023. The brand’s All-in-One Body Slimmer, which featured a spot on our list (and was even the most clicked product by readers), provides all-over comfortable compression for your tummy, thighs, hips, back, and butt, and it’s just $40.

ASSETS by SPANX Women's Remarkable Results All-In-One Body Slimmer

Target

Shop now: $40; target.com 

One of the most notable features of the Assets by Spanx bodysuit is its low scoop neck design that drops just below the bust so you can wear it with your favorite bra for additional support. Further down on the shapewear piece, its rear is designed to perfectly hug, enhance, and lift your butt for an enviable bubble shape. 

The pull-on bodysuit is made of a nylon, spandex, and cotton blend that doesn’t cling or dig into your skin, causing discomfort or bulges, but instead, it moves with you without being overly constricting. It has a seamless design that lays flat and covers up to the mid-back and down to the mid-thigh, so you can wear it discreetly even under the most fitted dress or jeans and a tank top. The body suit also has a double gusset feature (aka a helpful opening with plenty of stretch) that makes it even more breathable — and provides easy access for bathroom trips. Thin, adjustable straps also help you to get your desired fit, so the open bust falls in the right spot. 

ASSETS by SPANX Women's Remarkable Results All-In-One Body Slimmer

Target

Shop now: $40; target.com

The Assets by Spanx All-in-One Body Slimmer is available in four colors — black, light beige, cafe au lait, and chestnut brown — along with seven sizes from small to 3X, and offers its maximum amount of shaping, aka “a whole lot” of coverage, according to the brand. 

Per shoppers, the bodysuit’s benefits are immediately apparent. One person said it’s their “favorite” item and the “most comfortable piece of shapewear” they’ve ever owned. They also highlighted its affordable price compared to other shapewear lines, adding that it’s “easily one of [their] best purchases of the year.” Another reviewer shared specific benefits of wearing the shapewear, saying that it “hugged [their] body in all the right places and even lifted the booty.” They added that it gave them a “smoothened out” look, too. A separate shopper also said that, thanks to the “very comfortable” All-in-One Body Slimmer, they “feel more confident” wearing clothes that “are a little tighter.”

Don’t shy away from wearing the fitted pieces in your wardrobe you’ve been holding off on enjoying, and grab the Assets by Spanx All-in-One Body Slimmer in four colors for just $40.

ASSETS by SPANX Women's Remarkable Results All-In-One Body Slimmer

Target

Shop now: $40; target.com

ASSETS by SPANX Women's Remarkable Results All-In-One Body Slimmer

Target

Shop now: $40; target.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Editor-Approved Oversized Button-Down
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This $24 Oversized Button-Down in Every Color for Summer
Virtue FlourishÂ® Brow Density Booster Serum
I Bleached, Dyed, and Laminated My Brows to Their Breaking Point, but This Growth Serum Restored Them
Hill House Summer Dress Launch
The Brand Behind the Famous Nap Dress Launched New Summer-Perfect Styles That Are Going to Sell Out
Related Articles
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Now-$8 Cuticle Oil That “Performs Miracles” on Dry, Brittle Nails
Here Are Amazonâs Top 10 Most Popular Breezy Blouses to Snag Before Summer â and Theyâre All Under $50
Summer Blouses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023âs Biggest Bikini Trend
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023’s Biggest Bikini Trend
Neutrogena hydroboost
Shoppers With Mature Skin Rely on This Now-$16 Plumping Serum for a “Refreshed” Appearance
Jergens Collagen Tanning Lotion
Shoppers Say Their Skin "Looks and Feels Better" After Using This $10 Firming Tanning Lotion
Under-Eye Patches Soften Fine Lines
Shoppers Say These Under-Eye Patches “Soften” Fine Lines in 15 Minutes — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
Martha Stewart SI Trend
Martha Stewart's Iconic, Sexy Cover Shoot Hit on Multiple Major Swimwear Trends of Summer 2023
Shoppers Have Been Loyal to This Sculpting Bodysuit for 20 Years â and It's 56% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Are Replacing Their Bras With This Sculpting Bodysuit That's 61% Off at Amazon
Prettygarden maxi dress
Amazon Shoppers Found a “Comfortable, Light, and Airy” Maxi Dress for Summer, and It’s on Sale for $41
Shoppers Call This Chiffon Maxi Skirt a âGreat Additionâ to Their Spring and Summer Wardrobe, and Itâs on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Get “Tons of Compliments” Whenever They Wear This Comfortable and Flowy Maxi Skirt
Katie Holmesâ Latest Street Style Featured the Summer Version of This 2023 Comeback Trend
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Summer-Ready Version of This 2023 Comeback Skirt Trend
17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the âPerfect Cover-Upâ for Swimsuits
17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the “Perfect Cover-Up” for Swimsuits
These Flattering Jeans from Priyanka Chopraâs Go-To Denim Brand Are 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Priyanka Chopra’s Go-To Denim Brand Has Flattering Jeans for Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
The Lifting Strapless Bra With 4,200+ Five-Star Ratings Is Up to 63% Off at Amazon Right Now (update 1)
Shoppers Can Dance in This Strapless Bra From “Morning Until Late Night” With No Slippage, and It’s 63% Off
Amazon Shoppers Feel âConfident and Stylishâ in This Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit Thatâs Just $33 Now
Amazon Shoppers Feel “Confident and Stylish” in This Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit That’s Just $33 Now
Shoppers Say These $28 Heels Let Them Dance for "10 Hours" at Summer Weddings With No Pain
Wedding Guests Walked and Danced for 10+ Hours in These $35 Block Heels, and Their Feet "Never Hurt.”