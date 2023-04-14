Can You Use Aspirin to Treat Acne? We Investigate TikTok's Latest Skincare Hack

Another day, another trend to debunk.

By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 @ 01:35PM
Can You Use Aspirin to Treat Acne? We Investigate
Photo:

Getty Images

Clear skin is a top priority for many people. In fact, a lot of us are willing to go to great lengths to treat breakouts. And the latest "hack" that's got everyone's attention is using aspirin for acne.

Of course, it pays to be wary of any beauty trend that goes viral with few receipts to back it up — so a thorough investigation is in order. After all, some #BeautyTok trends are helpful (such as skin cycling), and others are quite questionable (we all remember onion oil for hair, right?).

To get to the bottom of this so-called skincare hack, we turned to the experts. See what they had to say below.

Can You Treat Acne With Aspirin?

The short answer is no. According to board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology Marisa Garshick, MD, aspirin is not considered an approved treatment for acne. Joshua Zeichner, MD, associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine and director of cosmetic and clinical research in the department of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, agrees and explains that aspirin contains an ingredient called aminosalicylic acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties. While it's a cousin of sorts to the known acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid, he says that aspirin does not possess the same exfoliating effects on the skin and cannot remove excess oil from the skin to really help with breakouts.

Does Aspirin Do Anything For Acne?

Dr. Garshick says that there is no evidence to support the use of aspirin in treating acne. With that said, she says some people may find aspirin helpful in reducing inflammation associated with a larger cyst or nodule. "People have suspected that aspirin may help because it contains acetylsalicylic acid," she adds, emphasizing what Dr. Zeichner had stated previously. "While it is related to salicylic acid, [it] is not the same thing."

Can You Use Aspirin to Treat Acne? We Investigate

Getty Images

How Do You Apply Aspirin Safely? Are There Any Downsides?

So if you're looking for ways to reduce the size of your pimple, applying aspirin could possibly help. Both Dr. Garshick and Dr. Zeichner say that it is generally safe to put on the skin, but it can lead to skin irritation if you're especially sensitive. "I would only recommend it if you are in a pinch with no other available options," says Dr. Zeichner.

To do it safely, Dr. Garshick suggests crushing a few aspirin tablets before combining with water to create a paste. Wash your face with your normal cleanser and then apply the paste directly to the skin. Leave on for about 10 to 15 minutes, and then rinse with lukewarm water.

What's The Most Effective Way To Treat Acne?

The best way to treat acne is to use products with known acne-fighting ingredients. Dr. Garshick says to look for anything with retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, and salicylic acid. She also recommends seeing a board-certified dermatologist to determine the best game plan for your skin and to determine if you need any additional treatments.

Other options include pimple patches. Dr. Zeichner says that because pimple patches are usually made of hydrocolloids, they help absorb excess fluid and protect the inflamed skin. (As an added bonus, they also help keep your hands off the pimple "so you don't cause damage by picking at it," he adds).

For any pimples you want to reduce in size, Dr. Zeichner says to use ice. "It constricts blood vessels to reduce redness and swelling," he explains. "Apply to an angry pimple for five minutes to calm inflammation."

Related Articles
Shoppers In Their 70s Are "Blown Away" By This Now-$19 Retinol Eye Cream That Tackles Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$22 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”
This Pore Extractor Is the Only Tool That Gets Rid of My Stubborn Blackheads â and It's 25% Off Right Now
This Deep-Cleaning Pore Extractor Is the Only Tool That Gets Rid of My Stubborn Blackheads — and It's on Sale
Shoppers Say This Caffeine-Infused Eye Gel Makes Tired Under-Eyes Look âRefreshedâ in Minutes
Shoppers in Their 60s Say Their Eyes Look “Brighter and Younger” Thanks to This New Caffeine-Infused Gel
Farmhouse Fresh CPC - Shoppers in Their 50s Are Seeing "Less Wrinkles" Thanks to This Silky, Anti-Aging Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles
Best-Selling Eye Patches
Even Night Shift Nurses Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling Under-Eye Patches That Are Less Than $1 Apiece
Best Face Wash for Acne
The 10 Best Face Washes for Acne of 2023 to Battle Any Type of Blemish
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
Facial Moisturizer
Amazon's Best-Selling $15 Eye Cream Is the Solution to "Sunken Eyes," Shoppers in Their 50s Say
The Best Gourmand Scents That Smell Good Enough to Eat
The 19 Best Gourmand Perfumes of 2023 That Smell Good Enough to Eat
Le Prunier Plumscreen
Emily Ratajkowski’s Facialist “Loves” Le Prunier’s Sunscreen
This lip jelly from a cameron diaz-used brand is so hydrating i only have to apply it twice a day
Merit Beauty’s New Lip Gelées Are the Perfect Lightweight Summer Product
2023 is the year of Retinol Alternatives This field is not editable for all sources.
2023 Is the Year of Retinol Alternatives
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Is Breaking Menopause Taboos
My skin hasn't been the same since using this supermodel-used serum that's finally on sale
I'm a Beauty Editor, and I've Already Finished 2 Bottles of This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Sensitive Skin Amazon Hack
A Nurse Practitioner Recommended This $12 Hack to Calm My Eczema-Prone, Tomato-Red Skin
Revitalift Moisturizer Firming
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $14 Cream Plumped and Firmed Their Neck Skin in 2 Weeks