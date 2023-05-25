Nurses Swear by These Comfy, On-Sale Sneakers for 16-Hour Shifts, and They're From a Supermodel-Worn Brand

Shoppers say they “feel like walking on a cloud.”

Published on May 25, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Everyone needs a good pair of sneakers in their wardrobe — and not just the fashion sneakers we all know and love, but a durable, supportive style that you can always rely on, too. And, now that summer adventures are upon us, functional footwear is especially important. I’ve never been much of a runner, but I do know a thing or two about buying shoes, and great running shoes need to check all my boxes; they have to be lightweight, durable, and above all, comfortable — bonus points if they’re cute, too. After searching far and wide, the latest addition to my shopping cart is from the brand Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber keep wearing on repeat, and they’re on sale for just $40 at Amazon. Meet: the Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

The best-selling athletic shoes can be worn for everything from intense trail runs to everyday errands. They’re built with durable rubber outsoles that provide traction and support, and they have cushioned insoles with gel technology for maximum shock absorption and comfort with every step. The pair has a classic, sleek silhouette, and it’s available in a wide range of colorways, including versatile neutral tones and bold brights — so, yes it gets bonus points for style. If you’re looking to upgrade your go-to sneaker, snag the Asics pair while it’s still an entire 44 percent off. 

ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $70); amazon.com

After reading rave reviews from shoppers, it’s clear why the shoes are among Amazon’s most popular running sneakers with over 11,000 five-star ratings. A nurse who spends 16 hours a day on their feet said the Gel-Venture sneakers are “the only kind of shoes [they] buy.” And, a different nurse said they’re “so comfy,” they “feel like walking on a cloud.” That same person went on to say that the sneakers are “not only affordable,” but they’re “also amazing in quality and comfort.” 

Nurses aren’t the only fans of the Asics style; Shoppers from all walks of life swear by the pair’s supportive design. One reviewer has purchased “at least 10 pairs” of the Gel-Ventures, saying they can “run eight miles with no blisters or any discomfort.” And, one 78-year-old shopper called the sneakers the “best fitting” walking shoes they “have ever had.” Plus, a customer with plantar fasciitis said the shoes “changed [their] life,” thanks to their “perfect blend” of support and shock absorption. 

Be sure to check out the Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes while they’re still on sale for just $39 at Amazon.

