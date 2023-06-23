These Supportive, Nurse-Approved Sneakers From a Supermodel-Loved Brand Are on Sale for $49 at Amazon

Over the past few years, many of the sneaker brands that we used to think made “dad shoes” have become trendy again. It’s hard to walk down the street without seeing at least one person wearing New Balance sneakers or a pair of retro-inspired Adidas athletic shoes. Not to mention, supermodels and celebrities are spotted daily wearing the newest sneaker trend. Based on our favorite stars’ street style looks from the past few months, it seems Asics sneakers are on the rise, and you can get the brand’s Gel-Excite 9 running shoes on sale for $49 at Amazon.

Just last month Kaia Gerber wore a pair of bright yellow Asics sneakers with trousers and a trench coat, and before that, Hailey Bieber sported the black version of the same shoes. Elsa Hosk was also seen a few months ago in a pair of chunky white Asics kicks. While these exact styles aren’t on sale, you can still try out the brand with the Gel Excite 9 running shoes that Amazon shoppers call their “favorite sneakers” for just $49 right now.

Amazon

Shop now: $49 (Originally $75); amazon.com

The athletic shoes come in 20 color combinations, and they have cushioned, gel-infused soles that soften your impact with every step. Plus, they have moisture-wicking sock-liners and a mesh upper to keep your feet secure, comfortable, and dry no matter where the day takes you. The sneakers come in sizes five through 12 with half sizes available in certain colors.

Nearly 2,500 Amazon shoppers have left the sneakers five-star ratings, and almost 400 of those people shared their first-hand experiences. An ICU nurse, who works for 12 hours at a time, said they felt “no pain in [their] hips or knees” after wearing these shoes for a shift. Another shopper started wearing the sneakers for eight-hour nursing clinicals and “noticed an immediate difference in [their] foot and ankle pain.” That same reviewer added that the “sole is cushy but supportive,” and the “ankle of the shoe is very sturdy.”

Amazon

Shop now: $49 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Non-medical professionals are fans of the sneakers, too. One person said they’re “picky about [their] walking and running shoes,” and these Asics shoes are “excellent,” since they’re “lightweight and breathable, but stable and shock-absorbing.” A second shopper said they “love the color of these shoes,” while a third person called them “super cute.”

You can never have too many pairs of comfortable sneakers, especially when the price is right. And at $49 on Amazon, the Asics Gel-Excite 9 running shoes are hard to pass up.

Amazon

Shop now: $49 (Originally $75); amazon.com

