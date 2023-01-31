Ashton Kutcher Had Some NSFW Words in Response to Ex Demi Moore's 2019 Memoir

Spoiler alert: He wasn't happy.

Published on January 31, 2023
Several years may have passed since the 2019 release of Demi Moore’s bombshell memoir, Inside Out, but now, her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his initial reaction to the book for the first time — and he’s not holding back.

When sitting down with Esquire for its most recent cover story, Kutcher revealed how he felt when he discovered Moore had detailed their marital issues in her memoir eight years after their separation. “​​I was fucking pissed,” he said of the book’s arrival. “I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila [Kunis], and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school.”

While Kutcher didn’t want to dive too much further into the matter — “I don’t want to open anything up in that realm,” he said — the actor did touch on his relationship (and later, marriage and divorce) with Moore elsewhere in the interview, admitting that his “life changed” once news of the pair dating first made headlines in 2003.

“I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” Kutcher said of becoming a step-father after tying the knot with Moore in 2005. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.” 

He also opened up about the realities of Moore’s miscarriage, and how it impacted him at the time. “Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful,” he shared. “Everyone deals with that in different ways.”

Kutcher continued, “I love kids. I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience.”

