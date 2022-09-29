Ashton Kutcher Said He Drank “Too Much Tequila” Before Telling Mila Kunis He Loved Her for the First Time

There are few Hollywood couples that rank as highly in public opinion as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and for good reason (although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly give them a run for their money). Aside from the sweetest backstory, palpable on-screen chemistry, and adorable offspring, we can now add “drunken confession of love” — a hilarious anecdote that was just revealed on Kutcher’s Peloton series, Our Future Selves — as one of our many reasons to stan the That ‘70s Show alums.

When talking with his guest, country music singer Kenny Chesney, about the first time he told his wife that he loved her, the actor admitted that he may have indulged in “a little too much tequila” prior to the conversation. “The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to ‘You and Tequila,’” Kutcher told Chesney, which just so happened to be one of the performer’s songs. “I might have had a little too much tequila.”

Kutcher added, “​​I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy.’ And I told her I love her, and she’s like, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?’”

Luckily, Ashton confirmed that his feelings remained the same in the morning to which Kenny replied, “Well, I had no idea that me and Grace Potter were such a part of a really intimate detail for you and your wife.”

Chesney’s appearance on the show marks just one installment of Kutcher’s 16-episode training series, which is all leading up to the actor’s first-ever marathon run in New York City on November 6. Previous guests included Kim Kardashian and Natalie Portman, with future episodes promising appearances from Jon Batiste, Allyson Felix, and Thomas Rhett.

