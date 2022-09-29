Ashton Kutcher Said He Drank “Too Much Tequila” Before Telling Mila Kunis He Loved Her for the First Time

"You and tequila make me crazy."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on September 29, 2022 @ 12:35PM
Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis
Photo:

Getty Images

There are few Hollywood couples that rank as highly in public opinion as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and for good reason (although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly give them a run for their money). Aside from the sweetest backstory, palpable on-screen chemistry, and adorable offspring, we can now add “drunken confession of love”  — a hilarious anecdote that was just revealed on Kutcher’s Peloton series, Our Future Selves — as one of our many reasons to stan the That ‘70s Show alums.

When talking with his guest, country music singer Kenny Chesney, about the first time he told his wife that he loved her, the actor admitted that he may have indulged in “a little too much tequila” prior to the conversation. “The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to ‘You and Tequila,’” Kutcher told Chesney, which just so happened to be one of the performer’s songs. “I might have had a little too much tequila.”

Kutcher added, “​​I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy.’ And I told her I love her, and she’s like, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?’”

Luckily, Ashton confirmed that his feelings remained the same in the morning to which Kenny replied, “Well, I had no idea that me and Grace Potter were such a part of a really intimate detail for you and your wife.”

Chesney’s appearance on the show marks just one installment of Kutcher’s 16-episode training series, which is all leading up to the actor’s first-ever marathon run in New York City on November 6. Previous guests included Kim Kardashian and Natalie Portman, with future episodes promising appearances from Jon Batiste, Allyson Felix, and Thomas Rhett.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman Doesn't Need a Second Heartthrob Era
Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher
A Complete Timeline of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Relationship
TBT: Julia Roberts & Matthew Perry
TBT: Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry Started Dating After She Appeared on 'Friends'
Henry Golding
The Golden Age of Henry Golding
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White Is Not Afraid to Cry
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Addressed the Backlash Over Their Bathing Habits with a Hilarious Video
Theo James
To Theo James, Timing Is Everything
Josh Duhamel, Fergie
Fergie's Friends Told Her to "Take One for the Team" and Go Out With Josh Duhamel
012921-TBT-Macaulay-Culkin-Mila-Kunis-Lead
Mila Kunis Called Then-Boyfriend Macaulay Culkin the "Most Brilliant Person I've Ever Met"
FKA Twigs, Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson Described FKA Twigs's Racist Trolls as "Demons Who Live in Basements"
Sam Heughan
'Outlander' 's Sam Heughan Is Ready for What's Next
Peloton's Tunde Oyeneyin on Sweat-Proof Makeup, Resilience, and Changing the World
Peloton's Tunde Oyeneyin on the Secret to Sweat-Proof Makeup and How Representation Can Change Your Life
George Clooney, Talia Balsam
George Clooney Said He Was Responsible for the Failure of His Marriage to Talia Balsam
Cody Rigsby
Cody Rigsby Shares What Got Him Through the Grueling 'Dancing With the Stars' Process
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis - June 5, 2016
Proof That Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are ALL the Husband-and-Wife #Goals
Simon Rex
Simon Rex, Again and for the First Time