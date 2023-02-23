Ashton Kutcher Can’t Stop Wearing the Internet-Famous Sneakers My Mom and I Swear By

We see you, Ashton.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023

Ashton Kutcher Cariumas
Photo:

Getty Images

I know I’m not alone when I say that when I was in my teens, I had the biggest crush on Ashton Kutcher. Any new movie that he was in, you can best believe I was the first in line at the theater. Any Teen Vogue, Teen People, Teen anything cover featuring him, I was the first to buy it from the magazine stands. TL;DR? He’s an OG 2000s heartthrob that will always have a big part of my heart — so when I recently saw him wearing my favorite sneakers, I was beyond thrilled. 

Kutcher has been spending more time out and about thanks to his latest Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine, a sweet rom-com starring another icon: Reese Witherspoon. That said, Kutcher on more press outings means more sightings of him that I’ll gladly relish in, especially when said appearances feature my all-time favorite sneaker brand, Cariuma. 

That’s right: Kutcher has been spending a lot of time in the Brazilian sneaker brand’s fan-favorite Oca Low Top Sneaker. But Kutcher being Kutcher, of course, opted for the coolest iteration of the shoe: the all-black colorway that just has all-around chill vibes, with its black organic cotton canvas upper and coordinating black natural rubber sole. 

Oca Low Canvas Sneaker

Cariuma

Shop now: $79; cariuma.com

I’ve been a longtime fan of the Oca Low, so much so that I eventually got my mom and sister hooked on the footwear, too. Many years later, I still wear them nonstop, and my mom, who spends nine-plus hours on her feet, is also still head-over-heels for the style — and for good reason. There really is so much to love about them, so I totally understand why Kutcher has been slipping into them nonstop. 

The Oca Low features the aforementioned cotton canvas upper that’s ultra-comfy and soft against the foot, plus a removable vegan insole and a bouncy rubber sole that, together, offer the perfect amount of support with each step. Best of all? The Oca is 100 percent vegan and machine washable; just take out the insole prior to throwing it into the washer. Easy, peasy. 

Kutcher isn’t the only celebrity fan, either. Helen Mirren made headlines when she stepped out in the brightest iteration of the style — the Oca Low Green, swiftly selling out the colorway for months. That said, Kutcher is certain to turn an entirely new fanbase onto the silhouette, which means waitlists are about to get even longer.

If you want a no-frill, easy-to-wear shoe that’s just plain good, the Oca Low is for you. Shop it in a few more colors below. 

Oca Low Canvas Sneaker

Cariuma

Shop now: $79; cariuma.com

Cariuma Oca Low

Cariuma

Shop now: $79; cariuma.com

Cariuma OCA Low Off-White Canvas Sneakers

Cariuma

Shop now: $79; cariuma.com

