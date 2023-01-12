Ashley Tisdale Revealed That She Has Alopecia

Ashley Tisdale is getting candid about the realities of living with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. In a video clip shared to both her personal account and her skincare line Frenshe’s Instagram on Wednesday, the former High School Musical star revealed that she’s been dealing with the condition since her early 20s.

After explaining that a small bald spot “right at [her] hairline” caused her to make an appointment with a dermatologist, Tisdale said it was then that she received her official diagnosis of alopecia — although she admits she was originally unfamiliar with the condition.

“Alopecia and hair loss are fairly common, but a lot of people feel embarrassed to talk about these issues,” Tisdale wrote in the post’s caption. “Any type of hair loss can affect your self-esteem, especially if you feel like you’re the only one going through it. That’s why I want to talk about it openly — because it’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Although she specifies in the caption that alopecia can occur due to hormones or heredity reasons, she shared elsewhere in the clip that her own hair loss is often triggered by immense stress (but always grows back after time). “I find what has helped me, is stress management. Obviously, mediation," Tisdale said. "A lot of the time, my Cortisol is up, because I'm sometimes putting stress on myself for no reason, but it's really important to know what's a big deal versus what is not a big deal.”

Aside from trying platelet-rich plasma injections, a method the actress finds “really helpful” despite its hefty price tag, Tisdale also revealed that she turned to the autoimmune paleo diet to help manage her condition.

“It first of all just makes you feel better," she said of the diet. "And it really is healing towards the gut. You don't want to kind of be on it for a lifestyle diet, but it's good to do a 30-day thing with it. It's basically like, paleo but you're cutting out grains and other foods that are allowed, like eggs. Obviously, alopecia is an autoimmune disease, so I would say that would be something to look at and see if it's something you can follow and try it."