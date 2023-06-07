Ashley Tisdale Just Debuted "French Girl" Bangs

Ashley Tisdale is shaking things up with a fresh chop that's giving major "French Girl" energy. On Tuesday, the actress joined a growing list of celebs by showing off a new set of très bien bangs with an Instagram carousel featuring a series of selfies. In the images, Tisdale modeled her Francophile-approved fringe and expertly coiffed brunette hair.

In the first image, Tisdale look slightly to one side of the camera and pouted her lips. Her subtle glam, perfected by Jenna Kristina, included neutral tones, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips. In the next slide, her hairstylist, Vernon (Buddy) William Porter, adjusted her strands with his tatted hands and arms making an appearance in the photo. In the final shot, Tisdale posed to the side and parted her forehead fringe in the middle, creating curtain bangs.

"In my French girl era," she aptly captioned the post. Porter even dropped into the comments section to show his pride for their creation. "We’ve truly unlocked a new hair era for you 😤," he wrote.

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

Tisdale also took to her Instagram Story to give her followers a glimpse at behind-the-scenes videos from a photo shoot capturing the new 'do. In another clip, Porter's hands could be seen fixing her hair again, and she wrote, "@buddywporter is now going to have to style my hair every day."

The actress isn't the first celeb who's taken the leap. In fact, Olivia Wilde also recently debuted some fringe and Gigi Hadid rocked a set of blunt bangs (unclear if they're real or clip-ins) in Miu Miu's latest campaign.

Earlier this year, Tisdale opened up about her struggle with alopecia in an Instagram video. "Any type of hair loss can affect your self-esteem," she wrote in her caption. "Especially if you feel like you're the only one going through it. That's why I want to talk about it openly — because it's nothing to be ashamed of."