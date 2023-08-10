Ashley Park Is the Face (and Ears and Wrists) of Your Favorite Jewelry Brand

And she's showing Pandora's range, from lab-grown diamonds to whimsical charms.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 @ 02:16PM
Ashley Park for Pandora
Photo:

Courtesy Pandora

2023 is set to be the year of Ashley Park. Not only is the actress taking on screens both big and small with Joy Ride and season 3 of Hulu's beloved Only Murders in the Building, she recently announced a partnership with Sketchers. Now, she's the latest face of Pandora jewelry. Yesterday, the storied jewelry brand announced that Park would be its latest global brand ambassador with a party in its hometown of Copenhagen, Denmark. Pandora noted that Park is "known for her distinct personal style, embracing self-expression, and her charming storytelling," which is a nod to her undeniable magnetism in Emily in Paris and her Broadway star turn in Mean Girls and Mamma Mia!

Park will showcase the whole breadth of the brand, from its new lab-grown diamond collections to its fan-favorite charms and everyday pieces. Park also spoke about her history with the brand, mentioning that it holds a special place in her heart. The first images from the partnership show Park in shimmering diamonds and a silver chainmail top. She also wears a necklace with a delicate cherry pendant and a matching bracelet with tiny dangling charms.

“It’s such an honor to be working with Pandora. I remember the first Pandora bracelet I received and cherished from one of my early birthdays. And today, as a storyteller and artist, I am especially drawn to Pandora’s unique commitment to creativity and making each moment and story special with their endless personal styling options," Park said in a statement. "I’m grateful to have the ability to be part of a brand that has a wide breadth of pieces from timeless Lab-Grown Diamonds to meaningful charms, and to be able to bring my own personal take on jewelry and self-expression to Pandora – both for special occasions and every day.”

Ashley Park for Pandora

Courtesy Pandora
Ashley Park for Pandora

Courtesy Pandora

The Pandora partnership is sure to send Park into the stratosphere. The brand is sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. The brand has committed to sustainability, as well, promising consumers that it will use "only recycled silver and gold for crafting its jewellery by 2025" and "halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sheer Bikini
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Gave One of Summer’s Most Contentious Accessories Her Stamp of Approval
Sandra Bullock and Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado at 'The Lost City' Premiere
Sandra Bullock's Sister Posted a Sweet Tribute to Bryan Randall Following His Death
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Black Lingerie Set for Her Official Return to Victoria's Secret
Kim Kardashian Marc Jacobs Fall 2023
Kim Kardashian Channeled Audrey Hepburn in Marc Jacobs's New Campaign
Emily Ratajkowski Victoria's Secret
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Victoria's Secret's Latest Launch in the Strappiest Underwear
Issa Rae
Issa Rae’s Career Advice? Don’t Be Afraid to “Be a Bitch”
Florence Pugh Festival Look
Florence Pugh’s Take On Festival Style Included Totally Sheer Pantsuits and a Bleached Buzzcut
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen White One-Shoulder Dress Holding Up Peace Signs Hollywood For Science Gala 2019
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Catsuit With an Ab-Baring Cutout in a Giant Aquarium
Selena Gomez Gracie Sister golden Globes 2023
Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Had the Sweetest Girls' Night Out at the Eras Tour
SMALL TALK: Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Is Coming in With a Bang
Lindsay Vonn Commenting on World Cup
Lindsey Vonn Has Some Words For the Haters Criticizing the US Women's Soccer Team
ciara russell wilson espys
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen’s Super-Deep Plunging LBD Has Us in a Summer Fever
Vanessa Hudgens Hiking
Vanessa Hudgens' Extremely Impractical Hiking Attire Is Actually a Lesson in Layering
Emma Stone haircut
Emma Stone Chopped Four Inches Off Her Hair