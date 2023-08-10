Ashley Park Is the Face (and Ears and Wrists) of Your Favorite Jewelry Brand

2023 is set to be the year of Ashley Park. Not only is the actress taking on screens both big and small with Joy Ride and season 3 of Hulu's beloved Only Murders in the Building, she recently announced a partnership with Sketchers. Now, she's the latest face of Pandora jewelry. Yesterday, the storied jewelry brand announced that Park would be its latest global brand ambassador with a party in its hometown of Copenhagen, Denmark. Pandora noted that Park is "known for her distinct personal style, embracing self-expression, and her charming storytelling," which is a nod to her undeniable magnetism in Emily in Paris and her Broadway star turn in Mean Girls and Mamma Mia!

Park will showcase the whole breadth of the brand, from its new lab-grown diamond collections to its fan-favorite charms and everyday pieces. Park also spoke about her history with the brand, mentioning that it holds a special place in her heart. The first images from the partnership show Park in shimmering diamonds and a silver chainmail top. She also wears a necklace with a delicate cherry pendant and a matching bracelet with tiny dangling charms.

“It’s such an honor to be working with Pandora. I remember the first Pandora bracelet I received and cherished from one of my early birthdays. And today, as a storyteller and artist, I am especially drawn to Pandora’s unique commitment to creativity and making each moment and story special with their endless personal styling options," Park said in a statement. "I’m grateful to have the ability to be part of a brand that has a wide breadth of pieces from timeless Lab-Grown Diamonds to meaningful charms, and to be able to bring my own personal take on jewelry and self-expression to Pandora – both for special occasions and every day.”

Courtesy Pandora

Courtesy Pandora

The Pandora partnership is sure to send Park into the stratosphere. The brand is sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. The brand has committed to sustainability, as well, promising consumers that it will use "only recycled silver and gold for crafting its jewellery by 2025" and "halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030."

