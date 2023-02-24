'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Is Joining the Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'

A truly "killer" cast.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 02:48PM
Ashley Park 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Screening
Photo:

Getty Images

Ashley Park has entered the building. Hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building is adding yet another star to its already A-list roster for season 3. On Thursday, Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park (she plays Emily's spunky singer friend Mindy in the Netflix show) announced that she would be joining season 3's cast — which includes Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Andrea Martin, Meryl Streep, and Paul Rudd — in a funny TikTok video.

In the clip, Park and Gomez link their arms together while mouthing lines from the 1942 film My Sister Eileen before the camera pans to show Short holding a pillow.

"murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? 🫣 so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans 🫶," she captioned the post.

Another new(er) cast member recently commented on the show's atmosphere on set. "It's the most amazing thing to be [part of], and to be in that room," Rudd told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "Selena [Gomez] is great and I've worked with Selena, she's a really good friend of mine. I adore her. Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore."

Only Murders in the Building Selena Gomez Martin Short Steve Martin

Getty Images

Rudd, who first made an appearance at the very end of season 2, added that it was a dream come true to be working with the star-studded cast. "Andrea Martin was in that room and for any comedy fan, I mean she's like a home-run hitter," he said. "I can't believe I'm in the room with Andrea Martin. I don't want to get in the way of anything, I've had many 'I can't believe I'm in this room right now' moments."

Related Articles
Succession HBO Season 4
'Succession’ Is Ending After Season 4
Paris hilton grammys pre-party
Paris Hilton Revealed That She Had an Abortion in Her 20s
Halle Bailey Said She âExpectedâ the Racist Comments After Being Cast as Ariel in âThe Little Mermaid
Halle Bailey Said She "Expected" the Racist Comments After Being Cast as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'
Jennifer Coolidge We Have A Ghost
Jennifer Coolidge Paired Her Sequined Jade Dress With Sheer Gloves
Blake Lively, Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Revealed That Blake Lively Almost Played Karen Smith In ‘Mean Girls’
Paris Hilton Carter Reum
Paris Hilton Shared the Name of Her Son
Pedro Pascal Mandalorian London
Pedro Pascal Paired Big Red Pants With a Crochet Sweater
Sarah Michelle Gellar Haircut
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cut Her Hair Into a Blunt, Chin-Grazing Bob
Mugler Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week
Mugler Is the Latest Brand to Collaborate With H&M
Katy Perry Variety 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event
Katy Perry Wore a Giant Flower With Sequin Trousers
Chelsea Handler Critics Choice 2023
Of Course, People Are Mad at Chelsea Handler's "A Day in the Life of a Childless Woman" Skit
Reese Witherspoon Red Dress 2021 Oscars
Reese Witherspoon Spilled Some Behind-the-Scenes Tea from "Sweet Home Alabama"
Simone Ashley Sparkly Top
Simone Ashley Just Went Braless In A Sparkly, Side Boob-Baring Party Top
Sydney sweeney berlin film festival red carpet gown
Sydney Sweeney Channeled Jessica Rabbit in the Glitziest Red Gown
Tina Fey Mean Girls
Tina Fey Is Reprising Her 'Mean Girls' Role for the New Movie Musical
Nicola Coughlan Latex Dress Newport Beach Film Festival London
Nicola Coughlan Added a Regencycore Detail to Her Latex Gown