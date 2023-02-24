'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Is Joining the Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Ashley Park has entered the building. Hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building is adding yet another star to its already A-list roster for season 3. On Thursday, Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park (she plays Emily's spunky singer friend Mindy in the Netflix show) announced that she would be joining season 3's cast — which includes Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Andrea Martin, Meryl Streep, and Paul Rudd — in a funny TikTok video.

In the clip, Park and Gomez link their arms together while mouthing lines from the 1942 film My Sister Eileen before the camera pans to show Short holding a pillow.

"murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? 🫣 so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans 🫶," she captioned the post.

Another new(er) cast member recently commented on the show's atmosphere on set. "It's the most amazing thing to be [part of], and to be in that room," Rudd told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "Selena [Gomez] is great and I've worked with Selena, she's a really good friend of mine. I adore her. Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore."

Getty Images

Rudd, who first made an appearance at the very end of season 2, added that it was a dream come true to be working with the star-studded cast. "Andrea Martin was in that room and for any comedy fan, I mean she's like a home-run hitter," he said. "I can't believe I'm in the room with Andrea Martin. I don't want to get in the way of anything, I've had many 'I can't believe I'm in this room right now' moments."