Ashley Park Wore a Tiny Bandeau Top with Crystal Gloves — and an Ankle Brace

Nothing is sexier than a little ankle stability.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on March 3, 2023 @ 01:46PM
ashley park paris fashion week ankle brace
Photo:

getty images

Given Ashley Park’s Emily in Paris roots, it’s only natural that we’d see her flexing her fashion expertise during Paris Fashion Week. But while stars like Alexandra Daddario, Salma Hayek, and Ciara have been spotted making cases for corsets, cropped blazers, and all-sheer everything while out and about in the City of Light, the EiP actress just proved that nothing beats a good bandeau ... or ankle stability.

On Thursday, Park stepped out for Christian Louboutin’s “The Loubi Show” (in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the designer's signature red sole) wearing an oversized knee-length black blazer layered over the tiniest black bandeau top and a matching asymmetrical slit skirt. Knowing a little shimmer never hurt anyone, the actress accessorized with the glitziest rhinestone-covered silver gloves, a T-shaped chain necklace, and diamond and pearl earrings.

But the glamor didn’t stop there — Park further committed to the shiny theme by sporting a pair of silver bedazzled Louboutin sandals paired with a silver ankle brace (which she also bedazzled). A pink smoky eye and a rosy complexion made up the actress’s glam, and she wore her brunette hair down in voluminous waves with a side part.

ashley park paris fashion week blue suit

getty images

The moody look comes as the second bandeau-based ensemble Park has worn this week, as she stepped out in a much springier version of the outfit combination when attending the Clarins Precious Dinner Event in Paris a day prior. On Wednesday, the star traded her all-black look for a slouchy bright blue pantsuit, which she styled with a rhinestone-covered lime green bandeau top.

