Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomed Her First Baby

She and her husband Louis Eisner secretly welcomed a baby boy.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 @ 07:36PM
Ashley Olsen at 2021 CFDA Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Add mother to Ashley Olsen's stacked résumé (actress, fashion designer, and style icon being a few of her other titles) because Olsen and her husband Louis Eisner secretly welcomed their first baby together.

According to People, the couple recently welcomed a baby boy named Otto, though additional details about the birth have yet to be revealed. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner YES 20th Anniversary Gala 2021

Getty Images

Ashley and her sister Mary-Kate have notoriously remained private when it comes to their personal lives, and that sentiment has carried over to Ashley's relationship with Eisner. In fact, back in 2022, the two tied the knot in a secret and super intimate ceremony. According to Page Six, the couple got married Dec. 28, 2022, in front of approximately 50 close friends and family members at a house in Bel-Air. Olsen has been linked to the jewelry heir (his mother Lisa Eisner is a jewelry designer and former Vogue editor) since 2017.

