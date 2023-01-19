Ashley Olsen Was Spotted for the First Time Since Her Wedding

Dressed in all black, of course.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 @ 01:51PM
NEWS: Ashley Olsen Was Spotted for the First Time Since Her Wedding
Photo:

The Image Direct

After surprising the internet by tying the knot with her longtime beau Louis Eisner in December, Ashley Olsen is making her style debut as a married lady. On Wednesday, The Row designer was spotted on a rare outing in New York City while dressed in her signature outfit formula that never fails her (or us).

Ashley was photographed leaving an art gallery in Chelsea wearing a bulky black wrap jacket with matching baggy trousers and, you guessed it, black shoes. She accessorized with a crocodile-embossed handbag that hung from her wrist (along with another tote) and chic charcoal glasses with thick frames. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun.

She was accompanied by her twin and business partner Mary-Kate, who coordinated with her sister in a head-to-toe black look that included a peacoat and straight-leg pants.

Last month, Ashley and Eisner tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at a home in Bel-Air where they celebrated late into the evening with 50 of their closest friends and family, a source told Page Six. The two have been linked since 2017, though, they have kept their relationship mostly under the radar, a move on par with the twins' usual M.O. However, the couple did make one public red carpet appearance at a 2021 event for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by his father (and former president of David Geffen Company) Eric Eisner.

Related Articles
Christina Aguilera latex hoodie cargos Instagram
Christina Aguilera Test-Drove the Cargo Pants Trend With a Cropped Latex Hoodie
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry Me Premiere
Jennifer Lopez Had "PTSD" Before Marrying Ben Affleck in Vegas
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie Share a Mommy-And-Me Moment in British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Malti Marie Wore Matching Red Dresses on the Cover of 'British Vogue'
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Defied Winter's Fashion Rules in an Extreme Crop Top
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Naked Dress with a Dopamine-Inducing Pop of Color
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Matched Her Lipstick to Her Sheer Red Gown
Kendall Jenner Crop Top and Leggings Pilates January 17 2023
Kendall Jenner Redefined Athleisure in Split-Hem Leggings and a Cropped Cardigan
Katie Homes x Jimmy Fallon
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is an Ode to '80s Maximalism
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram
Meet the Cool Girl Vintage Store Behind Harperâs Best âWhite Lotusâ Outfits
Meet the Cool-Girl Vintage Store Behind Harper’s Best 'White Lotus' Outfits
Kate Hudson 'Poker Face' premiere
Kate Hudson Wore a Black Velvet Cutout Gown With Knee-High Cowboy Boots
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat with Fiery Red Separates
Amanda Seyfried 2023 Gold Dior Dress Critics Choice Awards
Amanda Seyfried Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Vintage Dior Cut-Out Dress
Serena Williams and Olympia
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Had the Sweetest Mommy-and-Me Moment in Matching PJs
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2021 "The Last Duel" 78th Venice International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Is Opening Up About Blending Families With Ben Affleck