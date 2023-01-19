Ashley Olsen Was Spotted for the First Time Since Her Wedding

After surprising the internet by tying the knot with her longtime beau Louis Eisner in December, Ashley Olsen is making her style debut as a married lady. On Wednesday, The Row designer was spotted on a rare outing in New York City while dressed in her signature outfit formula that never fails her (or us).

Ashley was photographed leaving an art gallery in Chelsea wearing a bulky black wrap jacket with matching baggy trousers and, you guessed it, black shoes. She accessorized with a crocodile-embossed handbag that hung from her wrist (along with another tote) and chic charcoal glasses with thick frames. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun.

She was accompanied by her twin and business partner Mary-Kate, who coordinated with her sister in a head-to-toe black look that included a peacoat and straight-leg pants.

Last month, Ashley and Eisner tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at a home in Bel-Air where they celebrated late into the evening with 50 of their closest friends and family, a source told Page Six. The two have been linked since 2017, though, they have kept their relationship mostly under the radar, a move on par with the twins' usual M.O. However, the couple did make one public red carpet appearance at a 2021 event for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by his father (and former president of David Geffen Company) Eric Eisner.