Ashley Olsen Married Louis Eisner in a Private December Wedding

It takes two.

Published on January 5, 2023 @ 02:52PM
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner YES 20th Anniversary Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Ashley Olsen is now a married woman — the fashion designer and former actress secretly tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner last month in a private Los Angeles ceremony.

According to Page Six, the couple said "I do" on Dec. 28 in front of their close family and friends at a Bel-Air home. Sources added that the intimate wedding went late into the evening.

Olsen has been linked to the artist (and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner) since October 2017, though the two have kept their relationship mostly under wraps (on par with the Olsen twins' ultra-private lifestyle). According to Elle, the two were introduced by mutual friends from high school.

In 2019, Olsen sparked engagement buzz when spotted with a band on her ring finger during a dinner date. They have only made one red carpet appearance to date in Sept. 2021 at the YES 20th anniversary gala, an event celebrating the nonprofit Young Eisner Scholars, founded by Louis's dad, Eric Eisner.

In 2021, Eisner shared a rare glimpse at their relationship with a snap of Olsen walking through the woods with a beverage (and machete?) in hand.

