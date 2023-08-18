This Is How Ashley Olsen Managed to Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret

She even hid it from some of her friends.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 @ 10:29AM
Ashley Olsen 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are pros at keeping their personal life under wraps — they even once gave a rare interview saying they were "raised to be discreet people." But after the news dropped that Ashley and her husband Louis Eisner had secretly welcomed their first child (a son named Otto), sources revealed that Ashley even kept her pregnancy from some of her pals.

"She kept her pregnancy secret from a lot of friends and colleagues," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Only a small circle knew."

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner YES 20th Anniversary Celebratio

Getty Images

In fact, the fashion designer was so good at hiding the news of her firstborn that the couple reportedly welcomed the baby months ago. According to the source, Otto arrived earlier this summer, a fact that was expertly hidden from the public and media. The insider noted that the new mama's signature outfit formula (black and oversized everything) certainly didn't hurt in keeping the pregnancy private. Plus, she and Eisner spent a lot of time in the Hamptons, away from the hustle and bustle (and prying eyes) of NYC.

Of course, her family and twin sister Mary-Kate knew about the pregnancy, and they were all "beyond excited to have a new addition to the family." Although their lives have been very untraditional between their child stardom and high-end fashion label The Row, another insider added that "having a family has always been a priority for Ashley and Louis."

"Even though her upbringing was anything but typical, she does like some of the more traditional things," the source said, "For example, they wanted to be married first before starting a family."

Olsen and Eisner wed in a very intimate ceremony last year, which they unsurprisingly kept private from the outside world. According to Page Six, the couple tied the knot at a Bel-Air home in late December of 2022. The two have been linked since 2017 and, according to Elle, were introduced by mutual friends from high school.

