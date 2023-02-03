Ashley Graham Added Her Own Flair to the Pantsless Trend

All with sky-high Mary Jane heels.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 10:50AM
Ashley Graham no pants trend

The saying goes, "No shoes, no shirt, no service." But Hollywood seems to have their own idea when it comes to one of the latest trends: no pants, no problem? Just ask bona fide fashion It Girls and purveyors of trends Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid. Leaving the house with nothing but tights or briefs sounds risqué, but the fad has been everywhere.

From short shorts to losing the pants altogether, anything goes, and Ashley Graham proves that this chaotic style choice is not going anywhere. The supermodel is always known to keep it real, whether she's showing off her postpartum stretch marks in a swimsuit campaign or posing naked in selfies. And she just brought a much-needed refreshing and comfortable take on the no-pants trend.  

Thursday night, Graham stepped out in nothing but a cozy tiffany blue, cable knit oversized sweater for the 2023 Marc Jacobs Runway Show. She (quite literally) elevated the look with white sky-high Mary Jane heels, each with several straps that climbed her ankle. She accessorized with a small crystal-embellished purse with a silver chain strap and glitzy pearl-adorned earrings. Her shiny dark hair was worn in a chic, wet updo with face-framing strands to create an edgy side bang. As for makeup, Graham rocked shimmery siren eyes and a nude matte lip.

The other day, the model attended the Whitney Art Party — a fundraising event at the Whitney Museum of American Art — in a daring LBD but with an updated approach to the timeless style. It featured a one-shoulder spaghetti strap and a thigh-high slit for an asymmetrical style. To bear the winter chill, she bundled up with a fuzzy black coat and slipped into a strappy black Jimmy Choo heel.

Related Articles
Shania Twain Blonde Hair 2023 Cocktails with Republic Records Artists
Shania Twain Debuted Blonde Hair in a Vibrant Orange Silk Dress and Sky-High Boots
Reese Witherspoon Peplum Midi Dress
Reese Witherspoon's Plunging Strapless Dress Featured This Controversial Design Detail
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Blinged-Out Bra Is Dripping in Crystal Fringe
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Just Broke a Cardinal Fashion Rule Wearing This Ultra-Sexy ‘90s Dress Trend
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Liner Perfectly
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Perfectly
Halsey Short Hair 2018 American Music Awards
Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two
Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Wore a Sheer Top with an Even Sheerer Pair of Pants
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Shared a Trio of Makeup-Free Selfies
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings
Pete Davidson Bald
Pete Davidson Is Now Bald
Emma Stone Knicks Game with Husband
Emma Stone Made a Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary During a Courtside Date Night
Emily Ratajkowski Tory Burch Spring 2023 Campaign
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail
JLo
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Cozy Winter Staple With a Bra Top and Leather Hot Pants
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Paired Her Signature Bangs With an All-Beige Outfit