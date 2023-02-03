Ashley Graham Added Her Own Flair to the Pantsless Trend

The saying goes, "No shoes, no shirt, no service." But Hollywood seems to have their own idea when it comes to one of the latest trends: no pants, no problem? Just ask bona fide fashion It Girls and purveyors of trends Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid. Leaving the house with nothing but tights or briefs sounds risqué, but the fad has been everywhere.

From short shorts to losing the pants altogether, anything goes, and Ashley Graham proves that this chaotic style choice is not going anywhere. The supermodel is always known to keep it real, whether she's showing off her postpartum stretch marks in a swimsuit campaign or posing naked in selfies. And she just brought a much-needed refreshing and comfortable take on the no-pants trend.

Thursday night, Graham stepped out in nothing but a cozy tiffany blue, cable knit oversized sweater for the 2023 Marc Jacobs Runway Show. She (quite literally) elevated the look with white sky-high Mary Jane heels, each with several straps that climbed her ankle. She accessorized with a small crystal-embellished purse with a silver chain strap and glitzy pearl-adorned earrings. Her shiny dark hair was worn in a chic, wet updo with face-framing strands to create an edgy side bang. As for makeup, Graham rocked shimmery siren eyes and a nude matte lip.

The other day, the model attended the Whitney Art Party — a fundraising event at the Whitney Museum of American Art — in a daring LBD but with an updated approach to the timeless style. It featured a one-shoulder spaghetti strap and a thigh-high slit for an asymmetrical style. To bear the winter chill, she bundled up with a fuzzy black coat and slipped into a strappy black Jimmy Choo heel.

