Ashley Graham On Earscape Styling, Secondhand Coats, and Her 'Clueless' Closet

The model, who recently appeared in a campaign promoting Pandora's lab-grown diamonds, shares her fall fashion tips with InStyle.

By
Samantha Sutton
Samantha Sutton
Published on September 27, 2022 @ 03:24PM
Looking for an excuse to buy yourself a diamond? Well, according to Pandora, you don’t actually need one. With the launch of its new lab-grown Diamonds by Pandora Brilliance Collection, the brand is sending a message: Diamonds are for everyone, at any time. And campaign star Ashley Graham agrees.

“The campaign is really about celebrating yourself outside of just having a baby or getting married,” she explains when speaking to InStyle. “It's about, ‘I just graduated college’ or ‘I overcame breast cancer.’ It’s been really awesome to see other ways to celebrate yourself with a diamond.”

The model also notes that the sustainability factor is like icing on the cake.

“It is really cool that they are keeping up with the times and that they're talking about diamonds,” says Graham. “The importance of the lab creation, the renewable energy that goes into each piece — it’s just brilliant.

Graham says these eye-catching designs — especially Pandora’s diamond studs — are perfect for everyday wear (“You could wear these at the gym and it would still be very appropriate.”), which is perfect for her. The model tells us she keeps her jewelry consistent, wearing the same items over and over again, but does enjoy putting together a fun earscape.

“I love a cadence of small to big or big to small, or every other one is random,” she says, explaining her earring styling method. “I want to be able to see everything when I'm looking at myself in the mirror. If there's something that I can't see, I feel like nobody else can.”

Graham is also into classics when it comes to fall fashion, telling us that she's especially looking forward to breaking out her coats.

“I did just buy a Prada jacket off of The RealReal,” says Graham, adding that she loves the second-hand site for designer purchases. “I'm really excited for that to be my basic, throw on, 'she doesn't know what she's wearing, so she just wants to be chic,’ [layer]. It looks like a black button-down shirt, but it's a jacket. It's thicker. Last spring, I bought a Khaite plaid winter coat on The RealReal. I can't wait for it to be frigid outside.”

Considering Graham works in fashion, her closet is unsurprisingly packed with enviable pieces. But, as it turns out, the way she stores her most memorable looks might be even cooler than the clothes themselves.

“I have a Clueless closet where all my archival dresses go into a temperature-controlled closet," she says. "I have them all on an app and I can see them — it’s major. Dresses that I wore to major events or that were custom-made for me. They're pieces that I just want to save.”

Although Graham adds that this is more for safe keeping rather than helping her to get dressed, she also isn’t against a red carpet outfit repeat in the future or breaking out her old gowns for a fancy occasion.

“I guess I could always make the long ones short and wear them on a yacht.”

