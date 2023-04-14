Katie Holmes Inspired Me to Try This Practical Bag Trend, and My Favorite Style Is Just $20 at Amazon

While small bags have been an ongoing trend for the last few years, larger-than-life bags are making a highly anticipated return in 2023. Celebrities like Katie Holmes come to mind when thinking of a capacious-sized bag. The starlet has been spotted on numerous occasions hauling an oversized tote for everyday errands and has worn it with jeans, flannels, and sneakers or a puffer with khakis. While the contents of Katie’s bag are a mystery for now, I can tell you that this bag size is the perfect solution to keeping all your must-have belongings on your person. Phone on five percent battery? I have a portable charger in there. Eyelash fluttering away? Some lash glue is tucked in a size zipper. And this doesn't even scratch the surface of all the things you could fit in a Katie Holmes-worthy bag, like Ashioup's Leather Shoulder Bag from Amazon.

This perfectly-sized shoulder bag comes in 15 color options, with some colorways including a miniature crossbody and wristlet. The bag is made of soft faux leather and features one main zipper pocket and two external side pockets for easy access, as well as a main compartment with three more pockets for storage. The tote also comes with a crossbody strap, but the over-the-shoulder style offers a long enough length to support the bag and keep it close to you and secure.



There are two main reasons I reach for this oversized shoulder bag time after time. The first is that I never have to empty out my bag to find what I need; I use the two side pockets to hold anything I reach for frequently, like my phone, keys, and wallet. The main pouch can fit both my MacBook and my iPad and conceal personal items in the hidden zipper pouch. The second reason is because I'm obsessed with the strap length and thickness of this tote, which makes the bag feel secure when I’m carrying it.

I have been using this bag non-stop for the last two years, and Amazon shoppers are also making it their designated tote. One shopper, who purchased the bag in two different colors (like me), described it as "not small" but "not overly huge." They also shared that "the bag is well made" and "holds a lot." Another five-star reviewer described the purse as "stylish" and "worth the price," noting that "the material looks good and is soft" and appreciated the interchangeable straps. A final shopper said the bag was "attractive, comfortable, [and] roomy" and looked like real leather.

