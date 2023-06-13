I’ve Tried Countless Brow Tints, and This $30 Amazon Option Gives Me Supermodel Arches in Minutes

“You look like a supermodel,” my sister said to me one day over FaceTime just minutes after I’d tinted my brows at home. A hyperbolic compliment — though, I’ll admit: I do feel rather striking after using the Aryana New York Eyelash and Eyebrow Color Kit. A $30 Amazon find that rivals the results of professional, in-salon treatments, it’s the best brow tinting kit I’ve ever used — and I’ve tried countless options.

The kit is a salon-quality tint that enhances the brows; specifically, it defines, fills in sparse spots, and gives arches a thicker appearance using semi-permanent color. Available in five shades, including light, medium, and dark brown, there’s a natural-looking option for all hair colors. Moreover, the tint even works on gray brow hairs, per the brand.

ICYMI: Brow tinting is, well, exactly what it sounds like. Think of it as a longer-lasting alternative to your favorite brow gel. As brow expert Malynda Vigliotti, AKA Boom Boom, previously told InStyle, the process “picks up all the baby hairs to give [brows] a fuller look.” The results, she says, are “really natural-looking, so you don't have to use brow-enhancing products as much, if at all.”

I’ve found this to be true: I used to prioritize tinted brow gel over virtually anything else beauty-related in my morning routine, but the Aryana brow tint has — for the first time ever — given my arches enough color and shape to head out the door sans sweeping an additional product over my arches.

The kit includes everything you need for professional brow-tinting results at home, including a tube of creamy, tinted color and a mix-in oxidant cream, which activates the color. Also included is a handy mixing bowl and slant-tip applicator that saturates every last brow hair and minimizes accidental spillovers onto the skin. Simply squeeze a pea-sized amount of each cream into the included mixing bowl, stir, and sweep over the brows. Wait up to 10 minutes (or as little as three minutes for less-intense color) and wipe away with a cotton pad for results that are virtually instantaneous. The Aryana tint can also be used on lashes, too, following the same mixing ratios.

However you use it, the Aryana kit is beginner-friendly, and includes the clearest, easiest-to-follow instructions I’ve ever seen from a kit I’ve purchased. Unlike the others, Aryana’s formulas are also paraben- and ammonia-free and leave my brows soft and healthy-looking. As for staying power, Aryana’s lasts at least a week longer than any other I’ve tried, giving fade-resistant color for around a month — making it perfect for vacation prep. Each kit contains enough product for up to 100 applications, per the brand, so it’s an excellent value given that a single in-salon brow tinting session can cost up to $30.

One shopper, who’s a professional lash and brow artist, says the kit delivers “long-lasting, natural-looking color for both lashes and brows,” noting that it’s “an excellent tint for your money.” Another reviewer who was initially skeptical after trying other, less-effective tints, says “It is very easy to apply and you only have to take a couple minutes out of your day to achieve a beautiful makeup-free look.”

Shop the $30 Aryana New York Hybrid Professional Eyelash and Eyebrow Color Kit on Amazon for salon-level, professional brow tinting results at home.

