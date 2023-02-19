Shoppers Say This Mask Made Their Hair “Soft and Shiny” After Just Once Use, and It’s Only $13

It’s on sale for its lowest price ever.

By
Published on February 19, 2023

Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask.

In my opinion, an at-home spa session is one of the truest forms of self care. Whether it’s running a bath, trying a new scrub, or just lighting a candle, I’m always looking for simple and affordable ways to feel pampered. Most recently, hair masks have become my favorite product when it comes to showing myself a little extra TLC. If you can’t find the time to fully indulge in a night-in, applying a hair mask once or twice per week is an easy, practical way to treat yourself — and, the best-selling Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. 

The popular mask is made with argan oil, which is rich in hair-friendly antioxidants and vitamin E, and known for its hydrating and softening properties. The superstar ingredient also prevents breakage and increases shine. This hydrating mask can be used on any hair type, but is especially beneficial for dry, damaged textures. For best results, the brand recommends applying the mask to clean hair and leaving it in for just five to seven minutes, followed by a complete rinse. 

Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $17); amazon.com

Thanks to its nourishing effects, the hair mask is a leading best-seller on Amazon with over 34,400 five-stars ratings. One shopper said the product made  their thick, damaged hair “soft, smooth, and easy to brush out.” A different reviewer said the argan oil mask “saved [their] hair,” which is damaged by color treatments, and after trying pricier alternatives, this is the only product that “fixed [their] split ends once and for all.” 

RELATED: We Tested 29 Hair Oils — These 11 Keep Hair Moisturized and Silky-Smooth

Not only does it revive damaged hair, but the mask also nourishes dry and oily textures. An Amazon shopper with thin, dry hair said they were “blown away at the instant results” of the mask after only one use. It made their hair “soft [and] shiny,” plus, “it smells great,” they said. A different purchaser, who struggles with an oily scalp, said this is the first product to treat their hair without making it greasy. 

If your hair is feeling the effects of the winter or in need of a little extra attention, give this mask, which shoppers say they can’t live without, a try. Just be sure to purchase the Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask while it’s on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon.

