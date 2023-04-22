Fashion Clothing Pants 24,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love These Flowy Pants That Are “Super Comfortable” and “Incredibly Elegant” Some even say they work as a maxi skirt alternative. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 22, 2023 @ 03:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Amazon. Photo: Amazon Leggings and yoga pants have taken the fashion world by storm when it comes to comfy every day wear, but before these athleisure styles, there were palazzo pants. Here’s a quick history lesson from a former fashion designer (me!): Palazzo pants became popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s because they were pants that mimicked skirts. The word "palazzo" in Italian translates to a palatial building, which is a building that is narrow at the top and broad at the bottom — hence the palazzo pant's name. The wide-leg trouser still has its place in modern-day styling and is often a comfortable and lightweight option suitable for warmer weather. And if you are looking for a pair to get you onboard, Arolina's Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants from Amazon are a great place to start.The Arolina palazzo pants are made with polyester and spandex, making them light, stretchy, and perfect to wear for spring and summer. The easy-to-style pant has an inclusive size range of S to 4XL and comes in 51 color and print options (yes, seriously!), including classic black and gray, as well as cute floral, polka-dot, and striped prints. The design features a high-waisted elastic waistband, a wide-leg flare, and two faux-decorative back pockets that elevate the breezy style. Amazon Shop now: $22 (Originally $28); amazon.com So, what's the difference between a wide-leg or flared pair of pants and the palazzo style pants? They can be pretty similar in appearance, but traditional wide-leg pants begin to billow outwards starting from the knee or midthigh, whereas a palazzo's pant's fullness starts from the hip and goes outwards. That's why it can appear as though you are wearing a skirt because of how loose all the fabric drapes around the legs. It comes as no surprise that Amazon shoppers looking for a maxi skirt alternative are opting for the Arolina pants, saying that they “can be dressed up” or “worn casually.” With over 24,200 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers rave that the Arolina palazzo pants are "super comfortable and flattering." One reviewer living in a year-round humid climate said "the material is super soft and breathable," while others note that they’re “incredibly elegant” and “flowy” without “being overly baggy.” Even a 76-year-old shopper who “lives” in their pajamas said the pants work “great” for them. “If I have someone come to the house during the day, I'm comfortable with asking them in,” they wrote.” To complete your comfy pant trifecta, snag Arolina's $22 Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants on Amazon this spring. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Hoop Earrings From This Jewelry Brand on Repeat — and They’re Selling Out Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her “Favorite”— and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too Shoppers in Their 70s “Don’t Look Their Age” Thanks to This Now-$18 Eye Cream Made With Caffeine