Sydney Sweeney Calls This Luminous Foundation “the Best,” and It's on Rare Sale

Few foundations are as precious to me as Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk. I love it so much, in fact, I’m unwilling to share — even with close friends, two of whom asked for a pump recently while we were prepping for an evening out. I denied their request, surprising us all with my uncharacteristic possessiveness of a beauty product.

Frankly, the foundation is rather pricey. So, in hopes of snagging it on sale, I’ve been searching every beauty retailer over the past few months…to no avail. This morning, in a rare turn of the tide, I spotted it on sale at Nordstrom for 15 percent off. To say I was thrilled, and TBH, incredulous, is an understatement. I’m stocking up, ASAP; the sale is for a limited time only — and, as I’ve learned from tireless searching, this foundation rarely goes on sale.

Shop now: $59 (Originally $69); nordstrom.com

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk is a skin-enhancing foundation. Available in 40 shades, the formula features buildable, medium-weight coverage. Non-cakey, sparkle-free, yet luminizing nonetheless, it delivers everything most people crave in a complexion-enhancing product. Moreover, it’s formulated for virtually any skin type — including ultra-dry (like me) to acne-prone. The oil-free formula does not clog pores. Simply, it leaves skin velvety soft, healthier-looking, and, in every instance I’ve witnessed, looking its absolute best.

I currently own two bottles of my beloved elixir, both of which I’ve been rationing for times I need to look my best. Weddings (close friends only), birthday celebrations (for ages ending in 5 or 0), and interviews — with celebrities, and for my current job in particular, which I wanted very much — are worthy occasions, IMO. With the 15 percent off sale, however, I’ll soon replenish my stash and use it more freely.

Facetiousness aside: Luminous Silk is as stellar as they say; “they” being virtually anyone who has tried the formula, plus countless celebrity makeup artists who’ve sworn by the foundation as a red carpet staple. Sydney Sweeney recently called it “the best” foundation for her acne-prone skin, and Cate Blanchett, an ambassador for the brand, wore it at the Oscars. InStyle editors approve, too: We even crowned it “best overall” in our tests of foundations for acne-prone skin.

Shop the wildly popular, highly lauded Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation while you can snag it for 15 percent off. The sale ends soon, so I’d advise stocking up as soon as possible.

