The Jacket That Every InStyle Editor Has Belongs On Your Holiday Wishlist

What do my editor, director, numerous other InStyle writers and myself have in common? We all spend our winters in our trusty Super Puff coats. Sure, there are many fantastic puffer jacket options in the wild, but none of us could resist the allure of the Super Puff’s fluffy goose down that’s tightly packed into a water-repellent jacket. It’s not just the optical appeal (although that is a huge factor), but the fact that it protects you from temperatures down to -30°C / -22°F as well.

Puffer jackets aren’t a want, they’re a need. You need to protect yourself from the harsh cold, wind, and rain. You need a jacket you can wear to the slopes and the streets. And you need to look absolutely dashing while at it. The Super Puff, with its wind resistant fabric, responsibly sourced 700+ goose down fill, and storm-cuffs with a thumbhole, are here to do just that.

Bianca Kratky

The hood, while removable, can be tightened around your face with the provided drawstrings. You can also zip it into place with the high collar. I never knew how important an extra layer covering the front zip was until I wore this jacket in a stubborn windstorm. The extra buttons protect your body from the air seeping through the zipper, and honestly, it makes a huge difference. When you dip your hands into the pockets, you are met with a plush soft fabric ready to keep them toasty. You can even keep your phone from over-freezing by placing it in the pocket found in the interior lining of the jacket. It can stay close to your heart, as I’m sure it metaphorically already does.