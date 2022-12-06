Shopping Gift Guides The Jacket That Every InStyle Editor Has Belongs On Your Holiday Wishlist You’re going to want Aritzia’s Super Puff for any winter weather By Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle, where she's constantly either shopping, testing products, or writing about the first two. Her career began in 2019, writing for Cosmopolitan, Oprah Daily, and Coveteur. Her experience has always been in shopping content and always knows where the most stylish pieces can be found. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. InStyle / Aritzia What do my editor, director, numerous other InStyle writers and myself have in common? We all spend our winters in our trusty Super Puff coats. Sure, there are many fantastic puffer jacket options in the wild, but none of us could resist the allure of the Super Puff’s fluffy goose down that’s tightly packed into a water-repellent jacket. It’s not just the optical appeal (although that is a huge factor), but the fact that it protects you from temperatures down to -30°C / -22°F as well. Puffer jackets aren’t a want, they’re a need. You need to protect yourself from the harsh cold, wind, and rain. You need a jacket you can wear to the slopes and the streets. And you need to look absolutely dashing while at it. The Super Puff, with its wind resistant fabric, responsibly sourced 700+ goose down fill, and storm-cuffs with a thumbhole, are here to do just that. Bianca Kratky The hood, while removable, can be tightened around your face with the provided drawstrings. You can also zip it into place with the high collar. I never knew how important an extra layer covering the front zip was until I wore this jacket in a stubborn windstorm. The extra buttons protect your body from the air seeping through the zipper, and honestly, it makes a huge difference. When you dip your hands into the pockets, you are met with a plush soft fabric ready to keep them toasty. You can even keep your phone from over-freezing by placing it in the pocket found in the interior lining of the jacket. It can stay close to your heart, as I’m sure it metaphorically already does. Aritzia Superworld Super Puff Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Price at time of publish: $250Shipping: Free ShippingReturns: 14 Day Free Return Policy What makes this such a universally loved jacket lies in the fact that it comes in over 55 colors, different lengths, and various finishes. I like a matte look, but I understand the appeal of a shiny hi-gloss as well. Or maybe you’re a liquid shine kind of gal. And if you’re not, there’s also a cushcord, soft satin, and a lacquer option for you, some of which come in their own set of unique colors. As a matter of fact, Aritzia just keeps adding on new colors, making sure no aesthetic is left behind. Our staff each has a different color and style, proving the coat works for just about everyone. Caitlyn Martyn / Chloe Anello / Avery Stone With the holidays rolling in, it’s time to think about what kind of gifts are actually going to be useful, not just cute. Maybe your sibling or daughter has been extra good this year, or perhaps you deserve a sweet addition to your winter wardrobe. Whoever the lucky person may be, let this be a holiday spent in warmth and style. Other Puffers You Might Like The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket North Face View On Thenorthface.com A Hailey Bieber and EmRata favorite, this North Face jacket has been and will always be a stylish winter puffer. It’s incredibly insulated, water resistant, and (wait for it) packable! Yes, it comes with its own bag for you to stuff the jacket in and travel anywhere with. There is also a detachable hood, although it is not as protective as the one on the Super Puff. Either way, this celebrity favorite is a great alternative. Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket Amazon View On Amazon For a more budget friendly option, opt for this Daily Ritual puffer jacket. It wins in style and warmth, with 17 color options to choose from and a high collar protecting your neck. It is east-coast winter ready, meaning it's heavily insulated and extremely warm without looking too bulky. Nanushka Hide Puffer Jacket Farfetch View On Nanushka.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Saks Fifth Avenue Sleek, vegan leather just oozes elegance from this Nanushka puffer. Both the hem and sleeves are quite long, and will protect you from an unwanted breeze creeping in. This jacket will look great with anything — from jeans to dresses — and will last you a lifetime. Lululemon Wonder Puff Cropped Jacket Lululemon View On Lululemon That double layered snap closure I was talking about? You can find it on this Wunder puff jacket from Lululemon as well. There's even a double flap around the neck, from the collar and from the hood. It ranges in a similar price range as the Super Puff, so it's really just a matter of style preference here.