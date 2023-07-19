Ariana Grande’s Preppy Wimbledon Look Had the Internet in a Chokehold, and You Can Get Look Starting at $20

Ariana Grande went viral this week for a few reasons, but I’m gonna stick to the first. This weekend, the pop star was finally back on my timeline for the first time since those blurry Wicked images were released. With production for the movie paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Grande found herself seated next to Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon, and my Instagram hasn’t been the same since.

What we’ve come to expect from Grande in terms of style — her signature ponytail and futuristic fashion — was nowhere to be found, with the singer and actress donning a classic gray two-piece outfit from Ralph Lauren. The star still stuck to her small top and oversized bottom outfit formula, pairing a cropped knit short-sleeve sweater with a voluminous midi skirt. And the internet agreed she was serving up (pun intended) courtside chic.

Getty Images

I’m obsessed with how she married professionalism and playfulness (hello, tiny touch of midriff) and am already thinking of ways to recreate that Wimbledon look. If you are, too, I found 10 pieces inspired by her preppy fit, with prices starting at just $20.

Verdusa as well as Lock and Love offer more comfortable, casual takes on Ari’s A-line skirt (and both are currently under $30). The Verdusa skirt features an elastic waistband and is designed out of a polyester fabric blend described as “deliciously comfortable” by one shopper. They went on to call the pick a “chameleon,” explaining that it “can be paired with all sorts of styles.” Others expressed its summer potential, with one person calling the skirt “very lightweight, flowy, and comfy.” “The fabric is light but not flimsy and it's soft enough and flared enough to feel like you are not wearing it,” said another shopper.

Amazon

Lock and Love’s midi skirt is similarly versatile thanks to the pairing of an elevated, flared silhouette with a “stretchy” and “soft” fabric. “It can be dressed up or paired with a tee and sneakers for a casual look,” raved one customer who noted they were already purchasing a second. The style, which is adored by more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers, is available in 41 colorways, though I’m eyeing the dark heather gray for an Ari-esque look.

Amazon

As far as lookalike tops go, J.Crew’s cropped crewneck is a must. While it isn’t available in gray, you can grab it in four other colors, including both a timeless white and black and a statement pink and blue. Like Grande’s top, this knit style is fitted and slightly cropped, though still totally elegant.

J.Crew

But if you’re looking for a more summery-take on her Ralph Lauren knit, I’d recommend Madewell’s Wide-Rib Mockneck Sweater Tank. One shopper noted the top’s lightweight feel, saying that it’s “a perfect alternative to a full-on tank top turtleneck.” Another person called the “cute and classy” cropped tank a “great transitional piece for summer to fall,” while a final customer deemed it the “perfect staple top.”

Madewell

Shop more pieces inspired by Ariana’s preppy-but-practical Wimbledon look, below.

Free People

Nordstrom

Reformation