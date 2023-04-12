Ariana Grande Made a Rare Appearance on TikTok After Fans Voiced Concerns About Her Weight

Ariana Grande is speaking frankly about the "concerns" surrounding her weight and appearance. Many followers and fans have voiced worry about her current appearance and in a new TikTok video, the superstar singer addressed the rumors swirling about her body and health. Grande, who is currently filming Wicked, posed the video yesterday and urged everyone to take some time to be considerate and thoughtful before paying what they see as a compliment or judging someone's body without knowing the full scope of what's happening.

The video showed Grande without her Wicked makeup and wearing sweats. The took the cozy moment to speak to her fans and tell them that being a little more "gentle" can go a long way.

"I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," Grande said in the clip. "If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy — we just shouldn't. We should really work towards not doing that as much."

She continued with a sentiment that everyone can take to heart, telling viewers to "aim towards being safer" and to take the time to consider whether "compliments" can be shared or ignored.

"There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like that I think we should help each other work towards," she said. "Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer."

Grande closed out her message by saying that many times when she was perceived as "healthy," she was far from it. By sharing the anecdote, Grande hoped to offer up some of the gentleness that she wants to be shared in the universe.

"Personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she continued. "I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy,' but that in fact wasn't my healthy."

"I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through — no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had or not, or anything. I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings," she finished.

Getty Images

The heartfelt message comes as Grande has been away from the spotlight. After her coaching gig on The Voice, she went straight into the production of Wicked, though she did take some time to attend a party with Michelle Yeoh after this year's Oscars.

