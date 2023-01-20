Ariana Grande Responded to Comments That She's No Longer a Singer While Wrapped in the Coziest Pink Sweater

We love an unbothered queen! Or should we say, witch.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 02:47PM
Ariana Grande 2022 Grammys
Photo:

Getty Images

Ariana Grande isn’t here for claims that she’s no longer a singer (need we remind you that she’s currently filming the biggest movie-musical of the decade?). But instead of clapping back with a shady post or a sassy one-liner, the Wicked star just addressed the trolls by letting her stunning voice speak for itself — all while wrapped up in a cozy Glinda-esque sweater that positively screamed unbothered.

On Friday, the Grammy-award-winning songstress shared proof that she does, in fact, still sing by posting an a capella cover of Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on TikTok. Filming the clip on set of the film adaption of Broadway’s beloved classic, Wicked (which will release in two full-length installments), Grande bundled up in a gigantic pink hooded sweater blanket, which she used to conceal her character Glinda’s blonde hair. 

Responding to reactions that she’s not a “singer anymore,” the star accompanied the cover with on-screen captions that read, “[I'm] literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day,” and “*mid getting ready* *hiding Galinda’s hair.*”

She added, “Wanted to sing you a little something but don't want to sing anything that is not "Ozian" at the moment. Keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love.”

Cynthia Erivo, who will star alongside Grande as Elphaba in the films, was quick to come to her co-star’s defenses, reposting the pop star’s TikTok onto her Instagram account with a sweet note: “She is and always will be a singer, she just happens to be able to do more than that!!!" Erivo wrote. "Now…as you were…we're working!!!

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
What Exactly Is Happening in Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Instagram Post?
Kim Kardashian white t-shirt Instagram
Kim Kardashian Wore the No-Fail Outfit Formula That's Probably Already in Your Closet
Dua Lipa fuzzy vest Instagram
Dua Lipa's Recording Studio Attire Included a Fuzzy Vest and a Billowy Blouse
Zoe Kravitz Sex and the City Hat
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore a Hat From Everybody's Favorite TV Show
This Best-Selling Amazon Sweater With Over 4,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now Over Half Off
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Is “So Soft on Skin” — and It’s More Than Half Off Right Now
John Legend Chrissy Teigen Red Supper Club
Chrissy Teigen Shared the First Photo of Her and John Legend's Newborn Baby Girl
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Monochromatic Outfit Is a Royal Rewear
Christina Aguilera latex hoodie cargos Instagram
Christina Aguilera Test-Drove the Cargo Pants Trend With a Cropped Latex Hoodie
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram
Katie Homes x Jimmy Fallon
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is an Ode to '80s Maximalism
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram
Meet the Cool Girl Vintage Store Behind Harperâs Best âWhite Lotusâ Outfits
Meet the Cool-Girl Vintage Store Behind Harper’s Best 'White Lotus' Outfits
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep Is Going to Be in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Christina Applegate Critics
Christina Applegate Clapped Back at Comments Saying "Bad" Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2021 "The Last Duel" 78th Venice International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Is Opening Up About Blending Families With Ben Affleck
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere