Ariana Grande Just Shaded Her Signature Makeup Look on TikTok

“Me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip.”

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 5, 2023 @ 09:17AM
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande's glam can easily be defined by three beauty signatures: a sky-high ponytail, winged eyeliner, and lined lips. But that was the old Ari, and the new Ari is calling out her past makeup mistakes with a hilarious video on TikTok. 

Over the weekend, the singer posted a now-viral clip to her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty's page, and in it, Ariana can be seen applying her eyeliner while lip-synching to a voiceover of The Kardashians, saying: "I’ve been doing my homework and I wanna talk to you about something.” Current Ariana, who is sporting much more natural glam, interrupts her old self to ask, "Do you think your eyes are a little too smoky for everyday?”

In response, old Ari replies back, "Yeah, I’m going through a phase. Is that OK with you?”

"Sure,” new Ariana says while jokingly rolling her eyes at the camera. Meanwhile, the text over the video playfully read, “Me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip," and in the caption, Ariana asked her followers, "Who else knows the feeling?”

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Instagram

Ariana's new, toned-down makeup look has seemingly been inspired by her character in the upcoming Wicked movie, Glinda. Not only has she traded in her signature brunette hair for honey-blonde locks with matching eyebrows, but she's also replaced her dramatic over-lined lips with simply a swipe of glossy pink lipgloss.

