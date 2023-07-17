Ariana Grande Separated From Husband Dalton Gomez After 2 Years of Marriage

The pair tied the knot in May 2021 after over a year of dating.

Published on July 17, 2023 @ 12:40PM
Ariana Grande Dalton Gomez Separate
Photo:

Getty Images/ National Today

After over two years of marriage, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are going their separate ways.

While TMZ first reported the news after the musician was spotted at Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s singles final match without her wedding ring, a source has since confirmed to People that she and Gomez “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” following an initial separation earlier this year.

The development comes just over two months after Grande celebrated her 2-year wedding anniversary — which commemorated the 20-person celebration that took place at their home in Montecito, California in May 2021 — with a since-deleted Instagram post captioned, “2 ❤️ 3.5 together. I love him so.”

A Complete Timeline of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Relationship

Instagram/arianagrande

Prior to that post, Grande, who’s currently in London filming the movie musical Wicked as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, last commented on her relationship status publicly in August 2022 when shutting down breakup rumors during a TikTok makeup tutorial.

“I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned,” she told followers in anticipation of them noticing her missing ring. “I'm not getting a divorce. Before you start, don't.”

Grande first started dating Gomez in January 2020, just 11 months before announcing their engagement in December of that year. Although the pair kept their relationship largely private throughout their years together, Ariana regularly shouted her now-ex out on social media when celebrating his birthday or other major milestones.

