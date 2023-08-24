Ariana Grande Just Got a Tattoo Dedicated to 'Wicked'

She has been changed for good — like, literally.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 @ 12:26PM
Ariana Grande 2020 Grammy Awards Gray Tulle Dress
Photo:

Getty Images

Ariana Grande is defying gravity and proving that even good witches can have a little fun. Case in point? The singer and star of the highly anticipated (and drama-filled) movie adaptation of Wicked just revealed that she got some permanent ink to commemorate her time in Oz.

In a new interview with Allure, Grande, who plays the bubbly Glinda in the movies (there is a part one and two), shared that she added a tattoo of the Good Witch to her already existing collection. “It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book,” she told the outlet. “I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’ and yeah, that felt very right.”

Of course, the filming process is currently on pause due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, so the pop star couldn't speak about the project, in which she stars alongside Cynthia Erivo (who is play Elphaba) and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey (who plays Prince Fiyero). Last month, Grande and her other co-star Ethan Slater (who will portray Boq in the film) created some buzz (to put it lightly) when it was announced that they were dating following Grande's split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Neither Grande nor Slater have confirmed their romantic relationship.

Ariana Grande Wimbledon 2023

Getty Images

Grande has plenty of other ventures to keep her busy, though. According to the publication, Grande is releasing a re-recorded version of her first album, Yours Truly, for its 10-year anniversary on Aug. 25, and she launched the long-awaited R.E.M. Sweetener Foundation on Thursday.

“I'm very interested to know what people think and feel, and I'm also excited to show up in person more and be able to have those conversations in real life more," she told Allure. Since launch, I've been … working on one thing. It feels good to know that I'll be able to dig in a little bit more.”

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Kim Cattrall And Just Like That...
Kim Cattrall Officially Made Her Debut as Samantha Jones on 'And Just Like That...'
Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall
Selena Gomez Channeled Samantha Jones While Promoting Upcoming Music
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Just Got New Middle-Finger Tattoos
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker Swears She Only Has a Three-Step Skincare Routine
Neen Mascara
The Best Thing I Used This Week Was a Flake-Free Mascara That Gives Me Thick, Feathery Lashes in 1 Swipe
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD
Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan in And Just Like That
All the Fashion References You Might've Missed in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Zendaya Just Revealed Her Biggest Fashion Regret, Ever
Jennifer Aniston Beauty
Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed How She Ages Backwards and It’s the Most Unexpected Beauty Secret
Serena Williams family with baby girl
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Just Revealed Their Newborn Girl’s Name
Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards
Zendaya’s Latest Iteration of the Bouncy Bob Proves a Few Small Tweaks Can Make a Huge Difference
NEWS: Scooter Braun Poked Fun at the Fact That Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and More Are Leaving His Management
Who Is Scooter Braun and What Is Going On With His Dwindling List of Clients?
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis 'And Just Like That...'
'And Just Like That...' Was Just Renewed for a Third Season
Carrie Bradshaw has been a decades long fan of the candle brand you'll find in every beauty editors home
Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment Is Littered With the Candle Brand Meghan Markle Is a Fan of, Too
Best-Selling Hair Growth Products
Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair Growth Products Include a $26 Alyssa Milano-Used Treatment