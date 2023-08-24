Ariana Grande Just Got a Tattoo Dedicated to 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande is defying gravity and proving that even good witches can have a little fun. Case in point? The singer and star of the highly anticipated (and drama-filled) movie adaptation of Wicked just revealed that she got some permanent ink to commemorate her time in Oz.

In a new interview with Allure, Grande, who plays the bubbly Glinda in the movies (there is a part one and two), shared that she added a tattoo of the Good Witch to her already existing collection. “It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book,” she told the outlet. “I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’ and yeah, that felt very right.”

Of course, the filming process is currently on pause due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, so the pop star couldn't speak about the project, in which she stars alongside Cynthia Erivo (who is play Elphaba) and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey (who plays Prince Fiyero). Last month, Grande and her other co-star Ethan Slater (who will portray Boq in the film) created some buzz (to put it lightly) when it was announced that they were dating following Grande's split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Neither Grande nor Slater have confirmed their romantic relationship.

Getty Images

Grande has plenty of other ventures to keep her busy, though. According to the publication, Grande is releasing a re-recorded version of her first album, Yours Truly, for its 10-year anniversary on Aug. 25, and she launched the long-awaited R.E.M. Sweetener Foundation on Thursday.

“I'm very interested to know what people think and feel, and I'm also excited to show up in person more and be able to have those conversations in real life more," she told Allure. Since launch, I've been … working on one thing. It feels good to know that I'll be able to dig in a little bit more.”

