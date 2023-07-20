Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Dating Her 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater

You may recognize him as Spongebob from 'Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical.'

Published on July 20, 2023 @ 01:00PM
Ariana Grande has reportedly found a new love in the Emerald City. According to People, sources say that the singer, who will play Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, is dating her co-star Ethan Slater.

This news comes days after the public found out about her split from her estranged husband Dalton Gomez. “Ariana and Dalton separated in January," an insider told the outlet. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."

Slater will portray Boq (the love interest of Nessarose, Elphaba's sister) in John M. Chu's iteration of the hit Broadway musical. Slater's résumé also includes playing Spongebob in Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical and the Off-Broadway shows Assassins, Baghdaddy, and What We Know. Prior to Wicked, his on-screen credits include Lightning Bugs in a Jar, EVOL: The Theory of Love, and web series Redheads Anonymous and New Mayor of New York.

Production for the film began last year in the U.K., although, filming is currently halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Ariana Grande Black Dress Hugging Dalton Gomez Instagram

Ariana Grande/Instagram

On Monday, news broke that Grande and her husband of nearly two years, Gomez, separated earlier this year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship," a source told People.

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," they added. "He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Wicked is currently slated to hit theaters in November 2024.

