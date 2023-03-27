Ariana Grande Made a Rare Appearance With Her New Blonde Hair for Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Party

It seems like Michelle Yeoh is popular because she got half of Hollywood — including her Wicked co-stars — to show up for her Best Actress Oscar party.

Over the weekend Yeoh, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo all took some time away from Oz to attend the star-studded bash at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London. For the celebrations, Ari showed off her honey-blonde Glinda hair in a high ponytail with a slicked side part, which she paired with an all-black outfit consisting of a sleeveless V-neck tank top and a leather Christian Dior skort. Erivo, who is playing Elphaba in the highly anticipated two-part series, wore a emerald-and-white striped button-down under a knit dress accessorized with a green tie, a Louis Vuitton leather monogram belt, and circular glasses with thick frames.

Getty Images

Yeoh, who is set to portray Madame Morrible in the film, wore a beige dress under a white denim jacket with intricate embroidery and gold hardware and posed for photos with her many friends including Naomi Campbell and Anya Taylor-Joy. She hosted the party to celebrate her history-making Oscar win from Mar. 12.

Grande and Erivo enjoyed another girls' (witches') night out over the weekend, which Ari documented with an Instagram photo dump. For the occasion, Grande wore a strapless polka-dot dress with a sweetheart neckline and bustier-style top paired with her signature pony and opera gloves. Erivo wore a plaid long-sleeve minidress with a square-neckline and braided detailing along the hems. In the first image, the two co-stars held hands and glanced toward each other.

"Up to (no) good 🫧 🧹," she captioned the carousel.