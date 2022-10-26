Ariana Grande Debuted Honey-Blonde Hair in the Most Subtle Way

She's entering her Glinda era.

Published on October 26, 2022
Every change in season seems to come with an influx of celebrity hair transformations. While copper may very well be the color of the year (beloved by everyone from Megan thee Stallion to Megan Fox), Ariana Grande just switched things up while making a case for one tried-and-true hue: honey blonde.

On Wednesday, the pop star subtly debuted her new ‘do by posting the most nonchalant Instagram selfie on her profile, captioned, “new earrings.” While we’ll admit that her pearl stud earrings certainly were cute, there’s no doubt that Grande’s freshly dyed tresses — which she tied into a very Sweetener-esque ponytail, complete with a side part — were the only thing any of her followers could focus on. 

Ariana finished the hair transformation by dyeing her eyebrows a similar blonde tint, and she let her new look take center stage by pairing the low-key glam with nothing but a black T-shirt. 

Although the singer’s big beauty change follows a years-long stint where she maintained her natural brunette color, it doesn’t come without good reason. As Grande gears up to take on her starring role as Glinda in the much-anticipated two-part Wicked movie, many expect the blonde dye job to serve as her new go-to hue throughout the filming process. While the first part of the movie-musical, which also stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, isn’t set to release until December 2024, Deadline recently reported that the project’s creative team and actors have already begun rehearsing.

