Celebrity Ariana Grande Ariana Grande Looks Straight Out of the '70s in Her Vintage Yellow Miniskirt and Crop Top Set The groovy shades and leather knee-high boots don't hurt, either. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 @ 02:48PM Photo: Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty Ariana Grande has no problem fully committing to a vibe. Just look at her Glinda tattoo and her ever-evolving aesthetic, which changes to coincide with the theme of each new album. On Tuesday, the singer and beauty mogul attended the opening day of her r.e.m. beauty pop-up perfectly uniformed (with the help of her stylist Mimi Cuttrell) to match the brand's retro feel. Grande stepped out for the event on Tuesday in New York City wearing a vintage 1970s yellow Courrèges set that consisted of a miniskirt with side slits and buckles on the waist and a matching crop top with zipper pockets, ivory panels of fabric, and a cut up the middle. To further drive home the '70s theme, Ari paired the ensemble with brown leather knee-high boots and groovy cream-colored oval-shaped sunnies. Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty Her Glinda-blonde hair (Wicked is currently on a filming hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA strike) was pulled into her signature slicked-back ponytail, and her glam (which consisted of a bronzy complexion and white statement eyeshadow) was executed by Michael Anthony using r.e.m. beauty products. The shop marks the launch of r.e.m.'s new skincare-infused Sweetener Foundation (which has already been met with rave reviews on BeautyTok). During the event, Ari surprised fans in a sweet interaction shared to her TikTok. In one video, she can be seen hiding behind the counter before popping up to help shocked customers. In a separate post, Ari can be seen hugging two fans ordering at the counter. "Today made my heart so happy. ♡ i can’t wait to share more soon but for now… just this," she wrote alongside the video. "i’ve watched 100 times. thank you for coming to our @r.e.m. beauty ice cream shoppe ! it will be open til Thursday ! 🍨" The limited-time shop is located at Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream parlor in the Big Apple and is currently open from 12:30 to 7 p.m. until Thursday, Aug. 31.