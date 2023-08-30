Ariana Grande has no problem fully committing to a vibe. Just look at her Glinda tattoo and her ever-evolving aesthetic, which changes to coincide with the theme of each new album. On Tuesday, the singer and beauty mogul attended the opening day of her r.e.m. beauty pop-up perfectly uniformed (with the help of her stylist Mimi Cuttrell) to match the brand's retro feel.

Grande stepped out for the event on Tuesday in New York City wearing a vintage 1970s yellow Courrèges set that consisted of a miniskirt with side slits and buckles on the waist and a matching crop top with zipper pockets, ivory panels of fabric, and a cut up the middle. To further drive home the '70s theme, Ari paired the ensemble with brown leather knee-high boots and groovy cream-colored oval-shaped sunnies.



Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Her Glinda-blonde hair (Wicked is currently on a filming hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA strike) was pulled into her signature slicked-back ponytail, and her glam (which consisted of a bronzy complexion and white statement eyeshadow) was executed by Michael Anthony using r.e.m. beauty products.

The shop marks the launch of r.e.m.'s new skincare-infused Sweetener Foundation (which has already been met with rave reviews on BeautyTok). During the event, Ari surprised fans in a sweet interaction shared to her TikTok. In one video, she can be seen hiding behind the counter before popping up to help shocked customers. In a separate post, Ari can be seen hugging two fans ordering at the counter.

"Today made my heart so happy. ♡ i can’t wait to share more soon but for now… just this," she wrote alongside the video. "i’ve watched 100 times. thank you for coming to our @r.e.m. beauty ice cream shoppe ! it will be open til Thursday ! 🍨"

The limited-time shop is located at Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream parlor in the Big Apple and is currently open from 12:30 to 7 p.m. until Thursday, Aug. 31.