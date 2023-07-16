Ariana Grande Put Her Personal Spin on Preppy Style at Wimbledon

Ariana Grande was among a long list of celebrities who attended the final day of Wimbledon on Sunday, and for the occasion, she adhered to the preppy dress code, trading in her signature bold style for an uncharacteristically minimalist ensemble.



Dressing down without blending in, the pop star, who sat in between Andrew Garfield and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, opted for a gray sweater-skirt combination, consisting of a short-sleeved cropped knit and an A-line midi skirt in the same shade. She paired her outfit with classic black pointed-toe pumps, pearl-studded hoop earrings, and a black handbag, while still managing to put her own spin on the popular stealth wealth aesthetic by adding a white Wimbledon-branded baseball cap and round reflective blue sunglasses to her look.



Getty

As for glam, she styled her blonde hair (which she recently dyed for her role as Glinda in the upcoming movie Wicked) in polished curls, and paired her bleached brows with pink lipstick and liquid eyeliner.

Getty

Grande is currently residing in the U.K. for the filming of Wicked. However, just a few days ago, production shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, in which actors are joining screenwriters who have been picketing for better pay and protection for more than two months. Cast members Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Michelle Yeoh have voiced their support for the strike.

As of now, Wicked will be released in two installments, with the first planned for November 27, 2024, and the second to debut the following year.