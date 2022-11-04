I Finally Found My New Go-To Office Pants, and No, They're Not What You Think

They’re comfy, versatile, and elevated.

Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on November 4, 2022 @ 09:30PM

Let’s rewind back to November 2019. It was my first time starting a real-life, New York City office job. Prior to that, I was freelancing out of my mom’s house in Minneapolis, with the end goal always being, well, moving to The Big Apple. Sure, it was an adjustment — like the commute to work and actually getting dressed in “office attire,” but I was living my dream. Fast forward to today, and the office life I was introduced to in 2019 is not the same one I was reintroduced to post pandemic. And honestly, I’m okay with that. 

Considering I work in fashion, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that I’ve been especially intrigued with the changing concept of workwear in 2022. We — or, at least, I — lived in leggings for basically two years, so the thought of putting on the usual “work” garments was definitely something that took time to relearn. But even now, this idea of office attire evolving, and a new collaboration between Argent and Agolde proves this to a T.

AGOLDE x 90s Mid Rise Loose Fit

Shop now: $248; argentwork.com

AGOLDE x 90s Mid Rise Loose Fit

Argent

Shop now: $248; argentwork.com

The Argent x Agolde capsule collection consists of office-ready hero pieces that fuse comfort with style — but the most shocking thing about it? There aren’t any trousers in the collection. Instead, the collab features two jean styles, including Agolde’s iconic, supermodel-loved ‘90s straight-leg (available in a light and dark wash) and a simple high-rise crop, that are a bit more elevated than your traditional jeans (AKA, it’s the reason they’re totally suitable to be worn in the office, and the reason I’ve been wearing mine nonstop.)

I tried out the ‘90s straight-leg, and the minute I put them on, I knew these were going to be my everywhere jeans — a term I use for denim I can wear to the office, to dinner with friends, to after-work events, and even when I’m running errands. TL;DR? They’re so versatile and comfortable enough that I don’t want to rip them off the second I get home. The jeans can easily be dressed up or down (another facet that makes them ideal everywhere pants); I’ll throw on a blazer, like this one from the Argent x Agolde collection, when I’m going to the office, and when I’m feeling more casual, I’ll style the bottoms with a white tee and sneakers.

The brand really puts it best, “AGOLDE for Argent is a first-of-its-kind capsule collection for those in-office, on-the-go, and confidently redefining the getting-it-done dress code.” Shop more of the limited-edition range below.

Double-Breasted Blazer in Wool Plaid

Shop now: $495; argentwork.com

Slim Blouse in Viscose Twill

Shop now: $350; argentwork.com

Peak Lapel Blazer in Seasonless Wool

Shop now: $395; argentwork.com

