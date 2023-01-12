We Have an 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer in All Its Cringey Glory

Rachel McAdams stars in the Judy Bloom classic.

January 12, 2023
Are You There God, It's Me Margaret
It's been more than five decades since Judy Bloom's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret was published back in 1970, but the classic has finally made it to the big screen. Today, a trailer for the film dropped, giving people everywhere a reminder of just how awkward puberty is, even when someone like Rachel McAdams is involved.

Abby Ryder Forston (who Marvel fans will recognize from Ant-Man) plays the titular Margaret, while McAdams and Kathy Bates co-star as her mother and grandmother, respectively. It's a tale that's familiar to generations: Margaret's family moves from New York City to the New Jersey 'burbs and, of course, she has to make new friends while dealing with major changes in her body. The book's approach to puberty and frank discussions about female bodies earned it the distinct honor of being banned across the country — and it continues to be banned in several states, though everyone knows that having that particular brand of publicity makes kids want to read the book even more.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret arrives in theaters on April 28

Entertainment Weekly notes that Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret is directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who also helmed the 2016 film The Edge of Seventeen. That film helped persuade Blume to finally give the go-ahead for an adaptation of her book, even though she'd resisted for 50 years.

"I was and still am a die-hard Judy Blume fan," Craig told EW. "It was one of those experiences as a kid where you just are like, 'Someone gets me now. I need to read absolutely everything this person does because somebody out there sees me.' It was like she had a little window into my very personal, complicated thoughts and feelings and desires and was putting it all down in print. She says the unsayable. What's so amazing about her is it feels like she told you the truth that all the adults tiptoed around."

