Archie and Lilibet Reportedly Haven't Been Invited to King Charles's Coronation Yet

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially invited to King Charles coronation, you would think that the drama surrounding the May 6 ceremony would be over. Well, think again, because it's now reported that Meghan and Harry's two children — Archie, 3, and 21-month-old Lilibet — have not been asked to attend their grandfather's crowning ceremony yet, and their invitations might not ever be coming.



According to The Telegraph, the Sussexes's kids were not included on the guest list, and when asked about their potential attendance, a royal source skirted around the issue and told the outlet that the pair were "very young."



However, Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are all expected to be in attendance, with George having a starring role during the historic event. It's also alleged that Queen Consort Camilla's five grandchildren will not only be present, but will also have official roles at the coronation.

Last week, Meghan and Harry received their invitation to Charles's coronation via email. "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a representative for the couple told The Sunday Times, adding, "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."



It's believed that once Meghan and Harry RSVP "yes," only then will Archie and Lilibet's attendance be discussed by the Palace.