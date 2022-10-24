Hollywood Loves This Drugstore Beauty Buy, and It’s Even Cheaper Than Usual on Amazon Right Now

Use it as a lip balm, face moisturizer, healing ointment, and more.

By Ruby McAuliffe
Published on October 24, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Aquaphor Beauty Sale
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Listen up: I’m about to put you on to Hollywood’s best kept beauty secret, and it’s way cheaper than you’d think — I’m talking about Aquaphor’s classic Healing Ointment.

The beloved ointment is already a reasonably-priced beauty purchase, but during Amazon’s Beauty Haul sale, it’s down by 35 percent. And, no, you aren’t paying $15 for a tiny bottle of product; you’ll be snagging both a 14-ounce tub of Aquaphor and the 1.75-ounce on-the-go tube. If you think I’m exaggerating about its greatness, think again.Not only have stars such as Khloé Kardashian , Ashley Graham, and Billie Eilish raved about the moisturizing skin protectant, but celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, who did Meghan Markle’s wedding makeup in 2018, even uses the product as a face highlighter.  The bundle also has more than 7,200 five-star ratings from shoppers that rave it’s a “great healing gel” and leaves skin “very smooth and soft.”

Aquaphor Healing Ointment - Variety Pack

Shop now: $15 (Originally $23); amazon.com

How has this simple product managed to garner up such steam, you ask? Well, its multipurpose qualities are truly unmatched. Simply dab some onto dry, cracked lips for the ultimate lip balm. Or, tap into TikTok’s slugging trend by lathering some ointment on before bed. Better yet, treat dehydrated feet to some Aquaphor TLC. Aquaphor’s use is really up to you, and its capabilities are quite endlesses.  What makes this stuff so good is its petrolatum compound, which creates a protective barrier against dehydration and infection while still allowing for the flow of oxygen. You’ve probably seen Aquaphor branded as a great post-tattoo healing treatment, and this is exactly why.

The Aquaphor Healing Ointment is also glycerin-packed. Board-certified dermatologist and founder of Art of Skin MD, Dr. Melanie Palm, previously told InStyle that “glycerin is one of a precious few moisturizing ingredients that has a lasting effect, well beyond its time of application and absorption.” Glycerin is also known to “help enhance aquaporin function in the skin, increasing hydration to the tissue,” Dr. Palm continued. Basically, the ointment will turn dry, compromised skin around for the better.

So, there you have it. This drugstore product really is that good — it has science, professionals, and celebs to prove it. But unless you want to pay full price for this bad boy, I suggest you shop the Aquaphor Healing Ointment duo-pack while it’s still on sale at Amazon. 

Related Articles
CeraVe Best-Selling Body Lotion
Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Lotion Makes “Rough, Dry Skin” Feel Soft “Immediately” — and It’s Just $13
Amazon Prime Day Last Minute Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Last-Minute Prime Early Access Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Deals
Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
Roundup of Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
I’m a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 14 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Person using a glycerin moisturizer on their face
Why Glycerin is the Underrated Skincare Ingredient Key to Preventing Dry Skin
Honest Beauty Prime Deal
Jessica Alba’s Extremely Popular Lengthening Mascara Is One of Our Favorite Beauty Deals at Amazon Right Now
Dark-skinned person trying out slugging skincare routine on face
"Slugging" Is TikTok's Favorite Cheap Skincare Hack for Ridiculously Soft Skin
Sydney Sweeney Laneige Serum PEAS
Shoppers Say This Hydrating Serum From a Viral Brand Makes Their Skin Glow Like Never Before — and It’s 30% Off
Byoma Moisturizer
I Swapped This Viral $69 Moisturizer for a $14 Target Option That Leaves My Skin Just as Dewy
Things I Always Buy Amazon Sales
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Things I Always Buy During Its Prime Sales
L'Occitane Prime Day Deals
I Always Gift My 62-Year-Old Mom This French Bodycare Brand, and It’s on Rare Sale at Amazon
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
Avene Sale
The French Drugstore Brand Shoppers Rely on for “Luminous Skin” Is Having a Black Friday-Level Sale
Best Lip Balms for Lasting Hydration
The 10 Best Lip Balms for Lasting Hydration
Foot Salve Review
I've Been Using This Pedicurist-Recommended Salve on My Painful Foot Cracks for 10 Years
Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale