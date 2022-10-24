Listen up: I’m about to put you on to Hollywood’s best kept beauty secret, and it’s way cheaper than you’d think — I’m talking about Aquaphor’s classic Healing Ointment.

The beloved ointment is already a reasonably-priced beauty purchase, but during Amazon’s Beauty Haul sale, it’s down by 35 percent. And, no, you aren’t paying $15 for a tiny bottle of product; you’ll be snagging both a 14-ounce tub of Aquaphor and the 1.75-ounce on-the-go tube. If you think I’m exaggerating about its greatness, think again.Not only have stars such as Khloé Kardashian , Ashley Graham, and Billie Eilish raved about the moisturizing skin protectant, but celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, who did Meghan Markle’s wedding makeup in 2018, even uses the product as a face highlighter. The bundle also has more than 7,200 five-star ratings from shoppers that rave it’s a “great healing gel” and leaves skin “very smooth and soft.”

Shop now: $15 (Originally $23); amazon.com

How has this simple product managed to garner up such steam, you ask? Well, its multipurpose qualities are truly unmatched. Simply dab some onto dry, cracked lips for the ultimate lip balm. Or, tap into TikTok’s slugging trend by lathering some ointment on before bed. Better yet, treat dehydrated feet to some Aquaphor TLC. Aquaphor’s use is really up to you, and its capabilities are quite endlesses. What makes this stuff so good is its petrolatum compound, which creates a protective barrier against dehydration and infection while still allowing for the flow of oxygen. You’ve probably seen Aquaphor branded as a great post-tattoo healing treatment, and this is exactly why.

The Aquaphor Healing Ointment is also glycerin-packed. Board-certified dermatologist and founder of Art of Skin MD, Dr. Melanie Palm, previously told InStyle that “glycerin is one of a precious few moisturizing ingredients that has a lasting effect, well beyond its time of application and absorption.” Glycerin is also known to “help enhance aquaporin function in the skin, increasing hydration to the tissue,” Dr. Palm continued. Basically, the ointment will turn dry, compromised skin around for the better.

So, there you have it. This drugstore product really is that good — it has science, professionals, and celebs to prove it. But unless you want to pay full price for this bad boy, I suggest you shop the Aquaphor Healing Ointment duo-pack while it’s still on sale at Amazon.

