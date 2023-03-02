10 Aquamarine Nail Looks That Scream Mermaidcore

Of all the “-core” trends out there (and yes there are many), there’s something quite magical about mermaidcore. Whimsical and powerful creatures that rule the ocean — who doesn’t want to emulate that? There’s no better way to do that than with some aquamarine nails.

Aquamarine is a rich shade of blue-green that can be worn so many different way. Plus when you mix it with some of the most fun nail art trends (marble, velvet, French mani, etc.), it makes for a truly stunning nail art look.

So if you’re looking for new mani inspo, consider this your new go-to guide. Below are 10 aquamarine nail looks that you need to save ASAP. Thank us later.