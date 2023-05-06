Target Shoppers Say This Flattering Romper Swimsuit Makes Them Feel "So Confident"

As your summer calendar starts to fill up with vacations, beach days, and trips to the pool, you’ll want to make sure your swimsuit lineup is full of styles that make you feel supported, comfortable, and confident. It’s also important to consider UPF fabrics that deflect the level of harmful UV rays that penetrate your skin through the clothing if you plan on spending any time in the sun.

You’ve heard of the one-piece, the bikini, and the tankini, but the latest style to hit the swimwear scene is the swim romper. And we just spotted a style at Target that you can grab for just $45. This Aqua Green High Neck Swim Romper features a high neckline, keyhole accent, and adjustable straps to help you find a comfortable fit. It also has removable cups that you can leave in or take out based on your support preferences. Plus, the swim romper is designed with one of our favorite details — pockets. It’s available in four colors, including aqua green, pink, marbled red, and classic black, and comes in sizes small to 24.

Like other one-pieces (and rompers), the Aqua Green Swim Romper requires you to step into the suit to put it on, but its polyester and spandex blend provides a nice amount of stretch to comfortably change in and out of it. It’s also made of sun-blocking UPF 50+ fabric to give you a bit more peace of mind that you’re getting additional UV protection, along with your go-to SPF.

Shop now: $45; target.com

One of the most common thoughts reviewers shared is how much they enjoy wearing the suit, with one specifically mentioning it’s “stylish, flattering, and comfortable.” A 37-year-old shopper also said that it’s “probably the best I’ve ever felt in a swimsuit in my entire life,” while another reviewer said the suit made them feel “so confident.”

Moms are also raving about the swimsuit romper, particularly for chasing kids around a water park or at the beach. One said this is a “comfortable” choice and “perfect for any mom who doesn’t like two-piece suits.” Another shopper mentioned they dealt with “no tugging or worrying about wardrobe malfunctions.”

Be sure to snag this “cute to lounge in and easy to swim in” style at Target, as one shopper described it. The Aqua Green High-Neck Swim Romper is already sold out in navy, so don’t wait too long to add it to your virtual cart in one of the other four available colors for just $45.

