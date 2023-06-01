10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Purchased These $15 Earrings That "Look So Expensive" in the Last Month

If you’re a jeans-and-a-T-shirt kind of person, a simple way to spice up your casual outfits is with a pair of statement earrings. Whether you go for hoops, dangly earrings, or stylish studs, bold jewelry can elevate your look without sacrificing your comfortable, laid-back aesthetic. Of course, Amazon shoppers already found their go-to pair for the summer — these now-$15 chunky teardrop earrings are “very high quality and very comfortable,” according to reviewers.

In the past month alone, more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the Apsvo earrings, per the retailer — that’s how popular they are. Made from gold-plated copper with post-style backings, they come in 11 colors, including both classic metallics and bright shades like pink and green. You’ll receive them in a typical small jewelry box with a foam insert and bubble wrap on top to protect them.

Shop now: $15 (Originally $17); amazon.com

The earrings will look great styled with a basic white tee, denim cutoffs, and white sneakers for a chic weekend look. You can also wear them to the office with an oversized blazer and tailored trousers, or throw them on for a night out with a mini skirt and your favorite crop top. Plus, if you have weddings coming up this summer, these earrings will make the perfect finishing touch to your looks, regardless of the event’s dress code.

All the proof you need that these $15 earrings are a no-brainer purchase is in the Amazon reviews section. “The color of the gold and the quality are just unbelievable for the price,” one reviewer said, while another person confirmed they “look so expensive.” A third reviewer even called the earrings a “gorgeous dupe for a high-end brand.”

Plenty of other shoppers are amazed by how comfortable the jewelry feels in their ears. “They’re so light and look perfect,” said one shopper who owns them in two colors. Another reviewer said they “wore them for 12 hours” and forgot they were even wearing them. That’s all you can ask for from a pair of chunky statement earrings.

If you’re now convinced you need the Apsvo teardrop earrings in your summer jewelry box, grab a pair while they’re on sale for $15 at Amazon.

