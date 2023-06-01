10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Purchased These $15 Earrings That "Look So Expensive" in the Last Month

The chunky teardrop earrings come in 11 colors.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re a jeans-and-a-T-shirt kind of person, a simple way to spice up your casual outfits is with a pair of statement earrings. Whether you go for hoops, dangly earrings, or stylish studs, bold jewelry can elevate your look without sacrificing your comfortable, laid-back aesthetic. Of course, Amazon shoppers already found their go-to pair for the summer — these now-$15 chunky teardrop earrings are “very high quality and very comfortable,” according to reviewers.

In the past month alone, more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the Apsvo earrings, per the retailer — that’s how popular they are. Made from gold-plated copper with post-style backings, they come in 11 colors, including both classic metallics and bright shades like pink and green. You’ll receive them in a typical small jewelry box with a foam insert and bubble wrap on top to protect them. 

Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $17); amazon.com 

The earrings will look great styled with a basic white tee, denim cutoffs, and white sneakers for a chic weekend look. You can also wear them to the office with an oversized blazer and tailored trousers, or throw them on for a night out with a mini skirt and your favorite crop top. Plus, if you have weddings coming up this summer, these earrings will make the perfect finishing touch to your looks, regardless of the event’s dress code. 

All the proof you need that these $15 earrings are a no-brainer purchase is in the Amazon reviews section. “The color of the gold and the quality are just unbelievable for the price,” one reviewer said, while another person confirmed they “look so expensive.” A third reviewer even called the earrings a “gorgeous dupe for a high-end brand.” 

Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $17); amazon.com

Plenty of other shoppers are amazed by how comfortable the jewelry feels in their ears. “They’re so light and look perfect,” said one shopper who owns them in two colors. Another reviewer said they “wore them for 12 hours” and forgot they were even wearing them. That’s all you can ask for from a pair of chunky statement earrings. 

If you’re now convinced you need the Apsvo teardrop earrings in your summer jewelry box, grab a pair while they’re on sale for $15 at Amazon. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Fashionable Woman Wearing Perfect Length Chino Shorts
Shoppers Buying Multiple Pairs of These Breezy $20 Shorts Say They're the "Perfect Length"
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Canât Pass Up This Week
I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Can’t Pass Up This Week
Kylie Jenner White Dress
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Looks-Good-on-Everyone Summer Basic Angelina Jolie Is Also a Fan Of
Related Articles
Fashionable Woman Wearing Perfect Length Chino Shorts
Shoppers Buying Multiple Pairs of These Breezy $20 Shorts Say They're the "Perfect Length"
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Canât Pass Up This Week
I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Can’t Pass Up This Week
Kylie Jenner White Dress
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Looks-Good-on-Everyone Summer Basic Angelina Jolie Is Also a Fan Of
Simple Summer Tank is $8 at Amazon Right Now
The Simple Summer Tank Amazon Shoppers Call "Perfect" Is on Sale for Just $8 Right Now
Hair Wax Stick, Diffuser, and Black Sandals Best Finds on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My 10 Best Finds of 2023 So Far
ANZERMIX Women's Breathable Cotton Thong Panties Pack of 6
Shoppers Deem These “Very Breathable” Cotton Thongs the “Most Comfy” Underwear They Own
Sydney Sweeney and Oprah side-by-side in their pinstripe attire
Celebrities Can't Stop Styling the Chic, Parisian Trend I Wear on Rotation
Amazon Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" On-Sale Coverup "Looks So Good With Any Swimsuit"
This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer
Flat wrap sandals under $50
Flat, Strappy Sandals Are a Major Summer 2023 Trend, and Amazon Has So Many Under-$50 Styles
Shoppers in Their 60s Are "Keeping Wrinkles and Puffiness at Bay" Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps
Olivia Culpo flattering swimsuit amazon
Olivia Culpo Calls This $30 Amazon Swimsuit “Extremely Flattering,” and I Bought It in Multiple Colors
I'm In Need Of A Closet Refresh, So I'll Be Shopping These Summer Must-Haves During Nordstroms Memorial Day Sale
I'm in Need of a Closet Refresh, So I'm Shopping These 8 Summer Must-Haves From Nordstrom’s Sale
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying Ahead of Summer
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying Ahead of Summer — Starting at $10
Editor-Approved MDW Amazon Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
The Drop tank top sale
One Detail on This Stylish, Asymmetrical Tank Lets Shoppers “Go Braless,” and It’s on Sale for $10