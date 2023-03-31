Your April Horoscope Is Here

From flirting with your favorite spring dresses to shopping for swimwear to wear on your spring break, April is when spring fever hits with a vengeance. Sure, temperatures are finally starting to tick upward, but the feeling also comes from the fact that the sun moves through Aries, the impulsive, action-oriented cardinal fire sign, until April 20, and Taurus, the sensual, grounded, beauty-loving fixed earth sign until May 21. April 2023 is also a particularly thrilling month, thanks to the first eclipse of the year and a Mercury retrograde.

But before all of that astro drama delivers major change and blasts from the past, Venus, the planet of beauty, will move into Gemini on April 11, where it’ll amplify curiosity as well as your appetite for witty banter and flirting — not to mention fashion — until May 7.

Then, around April 20, the solar eclipse and the new moon fall in Aries. This is the first of a whole new series of eclipses that will last until spring 2025, so any transformation, out-of-the-blue opportunities, and new initiatives that pop up now may signal the beginning of an exciting new narrative that unfolds over the next two years. (If you have major placements — meaning your big three or big six — in a cardinal sign, aka Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn, you’ll be especially affected.)

From April 21 to May 14, Mercury, the planet of communication, transportation, and technology, will be retrograde in Taurus. This could make you feel like you’ve been throttled back in time — especially when it comes to socializing, moneymaking, or even recreating a beauty look you adored a decade ago. The main takeaway: Spring cleaning isn’t just about streamlining your wardrobe this year; it’s also about clearing out anything that’s no longer serving you related to relationships and self-worth.

Ahead, find your monthly horoscope. (Be sure to read your rising sign as well as your sun.)

Aries

Your season is still in full swing as the month kicks off, meaning your confidence will soar as you follow your instincts and blaze new trails. Just be prepared for sparks to fly around April 6 when the full moon falls in your partnership zone, cranking up emotions and tension in your one-on-one relationships. You’ll grapple with how you want to show up for others and what you deserve as to how others are showing up for you. If you’re questioning reciprocity, it might be time to cut loose. You can also take heart in the fact that April 11 will likely be a day full of abundance and optimism because the sun will pair up with expansive Jupiter in your sign, amplifying your self-assuredness.

From April 11 to May 7, relationship-oriented Venus moves through your communication zone, breathing new energy into your social life. Your calendar will likely be brimming with happy hours and last-minute hangs with everyone in your circle. And around April 20, the new moon and solar eclipse in your sign could feel like the illuminating, eye-opening, shockwave-inducing moment you’ve been waiting for. Not only do you have an opportunity to present yourself in a whole new way, but you’ll feel like the path ahead requires it.

As we head into Taurus season — which lasts from April 20 to May 21 — your focus will increasingly be on your bank account. How are you bringing in cash, is it in line with your values, and if not, how can you make shifts that are more in line with your heart?

Taurus

As the sun has moved through your spirituality zone since mid-March, you've been in the midst of a sleepy — albeit restful — time in which dreaming and recharging are more the focus than pushing ahead. You might actually have felt like you’ve hit a wall. There’s just not much more you can give, and going even slower than usual is the best you can do. And you have every right to own it because before you know it, the confident sun will slip into your sign and present a whole new vibe.

First, around April 6, you’ll feel the effects of a full moon ruled by Venus, which also rules your sign. Falling into your wellness zone, the placement could illuminate a not-so-healthy everyday habit that you’re ready to tackle head-on. Consider leaning on a loved one, best friend, or S.O., as one-on-one support is even more within reach now. Then, from April 11 to May 7, beauty-loving Venus moves through your money zone, which could bring a surge of new income from creative projects or collaborations with friends.

From April 20 to May 21, your season is in effect, bolstering your ability to stand your ground, commit to projects that are close to your heart, and maybe even prioritize your favorite forms of self-care (whether that’s a spa day or an extra therapy session). Mercury, the planet of communication, will be retrograde in your sign from April 21 to May 14, which could translate to especially wonky interactions and tech glitches. But it’s also a signal to slow down, reflect, and revise before plowing into the next chapter of the year. And as someone who’s generally pragmatic, deliberate, and grounded, you’re uniquely qualified to show other people how to do exactly that.

Gemini

Chances are you’ve been feeling fairly fulfilled lately, thanks to the fact that Aries season — and the sun’s trip through your networking sector — throws a major spotlight on your social life, which you kind of live for. And this month brings even more of that energy, thankfully.

Right out the gate, you’ll get a message to embrace spontaneity and channel your emotions into an artistic or fun-filled project, thanks to the April 6 full moon in your self-expression and romance zone. Feel free to hit pause on deadlines and anything that requires putting your nose to the grindstone now because your joy matters just as much as all of that. Then, from April 11 to May 7, Venus, the planet of beauty, moves through your sign, making pleasure, creativity, and beauty even more of a focus. This period really lends itself to experimenting with your look, too.

Around April 20, the solar eclipse and the new moon fall in your networking and long-term wishes zone, encouraging you to be more intentional about the groups of people you're spending your time with because the company you keep will inevitably affect what you can manifest. And from the same day until May 21, the sun’s trip through your spirituality zone could make solo time and R&R more appealing. Instead of adding another spin or HIIT workout to your routine, a peaceful morning hike or swim might serve your mind, body, and spirit even better.

Cancer

Since the middle of last month, when the sun slipped into your public image sector, you’ve been intently focused on earning more recognition for all the hard work you put in. If you feel like you’ve been struggling to build momentum, know that this month has opportunities to make your mark. And while it might sound counterintuitive, tending to your inner life is a piece of the puzzle. You’ll have a chance to do just that around April 6 when the full moon falls in your home zone.

You could become more aware of any deep-seated emotional wounds that are holding you back from achieving a certain level of inner peace. This lunar event can support your ability to heal and nurture yourself so that you’re more confident getting after big-picture goals. From April 11 to May 7, Venus, the planet of relationships, moves through your spirituality zone, which can translate to being more private — even secretive — about what’s going on in your love life, which might lead to steamier moments with someone special.

Around April 20, the new moon and solar eclipse in your career zone kick off a new chapter for your professional path. Changes might not be apparent initially, but you’ll feel them rolling in. Simply being aware that you’re headed for a transformation can set the stage for more success. are in store, but you can feel it coming.

Taurus season begins the same day, and until May 21, you’ll have more opportunities to jump into group endeavors with friends or colleagues. Just know that trying to get the ball rolling on an entirely new undertaking might prove frustrating, as Mercury’s retrograde there lasts from April 21 to May 14. To feel like you’re really getting somewhere together, try to stick to old business and previously brainstormed projects.

Leo

While the sun has moved through your higher learning zone since March 20, you’ve been challenged — but also inspired — to get out of your comfort zone and explore uncharted terrain, whether by honing new skills, traveling, or navigating unfamiliar situations that have led to personal growth. But around April 6, when the full moon falls in your communication zone, you might feel spread a bit too thin. Getting extra intentional about how you want to exert your energy — and for whom — would be an especially wise way to navigate this lunar moment that kicks off the month.

Then, from April 11 to May 7, artistic Venus moves through your networking zone, which should make for more harmonious teamwork. You might be so fired up to work with certain people or on particular projects that you struggle to say “no,” but getting specific about what you want to accomplish with others can lead to the best results.

Around April 20, the solar eclipse and new moon in your adventure sector encourage you to spread your wings or take a leap of faith. Letting go of what’s familiar can make room for an experience or path that’s even more rewarding. From April 20 to May 21, the confident sun, your ruler, will be in your public image sector, setting the stage for you to step into a leadership position, earn a round of applause for presenting brilliant ideas, or make an impression on higher-ups.

And while messenger Mercury moves backward through the same zone from April 21 to May 14, reflect on and reassess your professional goals. You could come away from this period with reassuring clarity about exactly what you want to accomplish.

Virgo

Every year, Aries season gives you the green light to be more vulnerable in your closest emotional bonds, thanks to the sun’s movement through your intimacy zone. Joint resources — how you are currently spending them, want to spend them, and might have to spend them — are also a major focus this time of year. And around the April 6 full moon, as the moon sits opposite the sun in your money zone, you’ll be reflecting on how you’ve been contributing.

It could be that you realize a particular income stream isn’t worth the stress, or you want to feel more valued by your clients or higher-ups. Acknowledging your emotions can be the first step toward feeling more fulfilled in this part of your life. From April 11 to May 7, social Venus in your career zone ups your charm and magnetism when you’re running the show at work. Higher-ups will applaud any initiative you take now or proposals you’re pumped to present.



You can also look forward to the sun’s trip through your higher learning zone from April 20 to May 21, supporting your desire to step beyond the mundane day-to-day. You could have a surge of motivation to plan a long-distance trip, take a class, or work with a mentor. As your ruler, messenger Mercury, is retrograde in the same sector from April 21 to May 14, slowing down allows you to better connect the dots between the details of your day-to-day — and any responsibilities related to them — and the personal growth you’re itching to experience.

Libra

As the sign associated with the seventh house of partnership, you’re innately drawn to one-on-one bonding, and Aries season — and the sun’s time in this zone — puts this part of your life front and center. So since mid-March, you’ve been even more immersed in your closest friendship, romance, or spending quality time with a loved one. Around April 6, when the full moon falls in your sign, expect strong emotions related to these relationships and your sense of self to come. It’s a theme that will repeat around April 20 when the solar eclipse and new moon hit your partnership zone. You’ll be pushed to decide if a compromise is called for — or a bigger change altogether.

Meanwhile, from April 11 to May 7, your ruler, beauty-loving Venus, moves through your adventure zone. You’ll be compelled to blend learning experiences with how you express yourself artistically and connect with friends and your S.O. (or a potential match). Think: exploring a new fitness studio in your neighborhood with your bestie or doing a cold plunge with a date.

Once the sun moves through your intimacy zone from April 20 to May 21, surface-level conversations just won’t cut it — you’ll want to connect physically, emotionally, and mentally on a soul level. And as messenger Mercury goes retrograde in the same zone from April 21 to May 14, you can reflect on your comfort level within your most intimate relationships and potentially revise your approach to spending, saving, and investing joint resources.



Scorpio

With the confident sun traveling through your wellness zone since mid-March, your focus has been on day-to-day to-dos more than usual. You’ve been handling mundane paperwork, paying bills, attending doctor's appointments, and working out. While none of this is exactly thrilling, it’s all helpful for feeling productive and as though you’re building momentum this spring.

At the same time, you could feel a little worn out from all the go-go-go, so around April 6, when the full moon falls in your spirituality zone, lean into any desire to step back, take a time-out, rest, and recharge. The reset could make you even more aware of certain desires or deep-rooted emotions, which you’ll be eager to share with someone special as Venus, the planet of relationships, moves through your intimacy zone from April 11 to May 7. This period can set the stage for heavy-duty heart-to-hearts, after which you’ll feel more connected to your S.O., friends, or loved ones.

The latter half of the month is also charged up for bonding, thanks to the confident sun’s trip through your partnership zone from April 20 to May 21. Whether you want to make strides on a long-term goal or just need someone to vent to, your one-on-one relationships can be a particularly heartfelt source of support.

As Mercury goes retrograde in the same zone from April 21 to May 14, you might be more inclined than usual to take a walk down memory lane with a loved one or tie up loose ends on a shared project. It’s also possible that wires could get crossed in your relationships, so embracing the energy of the sign Mercury’s retrograde in — slow-paced, long-fuse Taurus — can preempt moments in which you lose your cool.

Sagittarius

As April begins, you’re enjoying a surge of self-expressive, magical, playful energy stemming from the sun’s time in your romance zone. Around April 6, when the full moon falls in your networking sector, you’ll be itching to feel more connected to your friend group, colleagues, or another community.

Though you're a free-spirited, independent person at heart, you want to feel like part of something bigger and outside of yourself. For that reason, you’ll want to use this lunar energy to prioritize a get-together or collaborative project. Several days later, on April 11, Venus, the planet of relationships, shifts into your partnership zone, where it’ll remain until May 7. You can make strides on an intention you’ve set by pairing up with a colleague, loved one, friend, or lover. And if you’re single, you might be more apt to swipe and see sparks fly with someone new.

From April 20 to May 21, the confident sun moves through your daily routine zone, encouraging you to focus on everyday details and your wellness. Scheduling meetings, squeezing in daily walks, and tending to meal prep might feel like something of a snoozefest to you since you’re happier spending time on the bigger picture aspects of life. But you’ll notice that checking these to-dos off your list benefits your overall well-being and can lead to being more centered and organized. And that’s definitely a solid foundation for launching ambitious goals.

Bear in mind that from April 21 to May 14, messenger Mercury will be retrograde in the same zone, so technology, transportation, and communication-related aspects of your day-to-day grind could go haywire. When it does, you’ll do well to remind yourself of your big-picture goals and how even if you have to take a step or two back now, you’re ultimately still right on track.

Capricorn

Even though you’re intent on putting your nose to the grindstone — literally, 24/7 if you need to — quality time with loved ones nourishes your soul. That has been a major theme for you while the sun has moved through Aries and your home zone since mid-March. As April starts, your work-life balance is on your mind even more than usual, and around April 6, when the full moon falls in your career zone, you’ll be meditating on how you can bring more harmony to these two areas of your life. It could be that committing to self-work and exploring emotional issues from the past now clears a path to being more efficient and fulfilled at work and home.

That same theme is bound to come up again when the solar eclipse and new moon hits on April 20. The first in this eclipse series, which lasts for the next two years, could shake things up in a major way, so you’ll do well to be open to change. From April 11 to May 7, Venus, the planet of relationships, moves through your daily routine zone, which can inspire you to make your wellness plan more social. Invite more friends along for that morning hike, or join your S.O. for that yoga class they’ve been raving about.

From April 21 to May 14, messenger Mercury will be retrograde in your romance zone, so don’t be surprised if exes or ghosts from the past pop back up. It’s important to remember that Mercury is the trickster planet for a reason, and while these blasts from the past may be frustrating, they’re likely, more than anything, reminders of just how far you’ve come.

Aquarius

As the month begins, your social life is even livelier than usual. Your calendar is brimming with get-togethers with acquaintances and close friends — maybe also siblings and neighbors — thanks to the confident sun spending time in your communication sector. And while you’re eager to connect and learn alongside everyone in your circle, you might feel like focusing on your own goals and personal growth a bit more around April 6 when the full moon falls in your higher learning zone.

This moment could be particularly conducive to taking a leap of faith, perhaps signing up on the fly for a class that allows you to hone a new skill set or planning a long-distance trip with a friend. Then, from April 11 to May 7, romantic Venus moves through your self-expression zone, offering a sneak peek of what you might expect more of next month. Your creative juices are flowing, you’re more flirtatious, and you’re up for just about anything, whether that’s a spontaneous date night or impromptu happy hour with friends. And this can all add up to more pleasure, magic, and beauty in your day-to-day.

Your focus might need to shift to commitments on the home front once the confident sun moves through your home zone from April 20 to May 21. Perhaps you’re preparing for a move or just feeling like scrapping plans to go out for plans to stay in and chill with loved ones. Embracing your inner homebody now can benefit your vitality — especially once messenger mercury is retrograde there from April 21 to May 14, which was made for slowing down and reconnecting with your nearest and dearest.

Pisces

Aries season is generally a time when you’re more aware of your self-worth and how that affects your moneymaking, thanks to the confident sun’s move through your income zone. So you’ve been meditating on these themes since mid-March, and as April begins, a full moon in your joint resources zone rolls in.

You’re inclined now to think about how you’ve been bringing your skills to the table to earn — and whether or not you’re feeling fulfilled, satisfied, seen, and appreciated for everything you do. You’re innately artistic and emotionally intelligent, and you may be realizing that applying both of those skills more could pay off big time — for your heart and your bank account.

Speaking of your well-being, from April 11 to May 7, romantic Venus moves through your home zone, and laying low with your loved ones or someone special can be especially restorative. There’s no shame in rewatching your favorite comfort TV show for the gazillionth time under that weighted blanket while bonding with one of your nearest and dearest.

The second half of the month is bound to be a bit more social as the sun moves through your communication sector from April 20 to May 21. Your appetite for learning and connecting with friends soars. At the same time, note that messenger Mercury will be retrograde there from April 21 to May 14, so while new projects might be tougher to launch, it's a good time to tie up loose ends. It’s also possible that you’ll be presented with more opportunities to reunite with old friends, which bolsters your sense of community and connection.

