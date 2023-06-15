Apple Martin Just Resurrected Gwyneth Paltrow's Controversial 2002 Gothic Oscars Dress

It's no secret that Apple Martin does not fall far from the tree — her resemblance to her mother Gwyneth Paltrow is uncanny — and she's also showing the first signs of following in her Paltrow's footsteps as a fashion It girl. In fact, it seems that the 19-year-old is even taking some tips (and articles of clothing) directly from her mother's closet.

On Thursday, Paltrow posted an Instagram Story Q&A that read "Ask me a question." The health guru answered a slew of questions like, her "fave London restaurant," "what is your breakfast today?," and "Tips on moving on from a long term relationship." One follower asked a (very astute) question about Gwyneth and her ex-husband Chris Martin's daughter Apple's fashion sense. "Does apple ever wear any of ur [sic] fashion archives?" Paltrow responded with a simple photo of Apple modeling one of Paltrow's most famous looks in her expansive walk-in closet.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The dress in question was Paltrow's controversial 2002 Alexander McQueen Oscars dress. The frock featured a sheer gray-and-beige ruched bodice with a lace-up middle and a voluminous black taffeta skirt. Paltrow styled the gothic gown with a silver pendant necklace and matching earrings, as well as a braided updo. At the time, people called it “unflattering" and a “a fashion disaster," according to The Independent.

Getty Images

In a previous video interview with Vogue, Paltrow defended the dress, though she initially received flack for the unconventional look. "Everybody really hated this [dress] ... but I think it's kind of dope. I'm into it," she said. "I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth, I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it."