Apple Martin Is Following in Gwyneth Paltrow's Chanel-Clad Footsteps

Karl Lagerfeld predicted this would happen.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 04:54PM
Apple Martin 2023 Chanel Haute Couture Show Paris Fashion Week
Photo:

Getty Images

Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have a lot more in common than just their looks. It appears Martin has developed her mother's passion for fashion and inherited her front row seat at Fashion Week, to boot. The daughter of Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023 show in Paris on Monday. Not only was she a spitting image of her famous mother, but the moment also confirmed one Karl Lagerfeld's predictions.

During the show, Martin wore a black-and-white plaid tweed suit consisting of a cropped jacket with adorned with Chanel CC logo-emblazoned buttons and a coordinating minidress with a babydoll silhouette and black neckline. She paired the set with chunky black Chanel clogs, a thin silver watch, and a dainty necklace. For glam, Martin chose thick black eyeliner that morphed into a cat-eye shape and a beige pout. Her blonde hair was blown out to perfection and parted down the middle.

At the show, Martin scored a seat in the coveted front row, alongside other fashion It Girls including Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. Elvis director Baz Luhrman, as well as Chanel veterans Vanessa Paradis and Charlotte Casiraghi, also attended the presentation.

Fashion journalist Derek Blasberg shared a series of photos of Martin at her Fashion Week debut, noting what the special moment symbolized. "Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl," he captioned the post. "It happened today!" 

Gwyneth Paltrow Karl Lagerfeld 2016 Chanel Show

Getty Images

While Martin's resemblance to Paltrow is uncanny (she clearly drew some style inspo from her mother), the health guru previously told People that Apple "does not want my advice whatsoever on anything," though she's known to "borrow from [her] closet" from time to time.

